London Pensions Fund Authority sets out net zero plan

The London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA) has set out its new net zero plan, confirming its goal to reduce the emissions intensity of its portfolio by 2030.

The £7.6bn fund plans to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions to 13 tCO2e/£m invested, representing a 75 per cent reduction compared to its portfolio emissions in 2019.

In its Investors Climate Action Plan - published yesterday - the fund said its initial attention will be on moving its listed equity holdings towards net zero emissions. Listed equities represent 50 per cent of the fund, or around £3.8bn.

It also plans to maintain a portfolio consistent with the Paris Agreement and invest in assets that help the global economy reach net zero.

The LPFA is set to increase its investments in the climate solutions required to meet net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The fund's new plan also revealed it will aim to ensure that by 2025 at least 32 per by value of its listed equities investments in material sectors meet the criteria to be considered aligning to net zero.

It is aiming for this proportion to rise to 55 per cent by 2030 and, by 2040, it plans to ensure all its listed equities investments in material sectors meet the criteria to be considered aligned to net zero as defined by the Net-Zero Investment Framework.

The fund also plans to apply pressure to the companies it invests in to put their own net zero plans in place.

Chief executive Robert Branagh said: "Climate change poses a risk to society, businesses, our assets, and ultimately, our ability to pay pensions. It is an issue of significant concern for our members and wider stakeholders but the transition to a net-zero global economy also presents us with sustainable investment opportunities.

"I'm proud of the progress that the LPFA has made in setting clear targets and publishing a realistic, science-based net-zero plan. However, we know that there is more that we need to do and we will be announcing more details on areas like climate solutions in due course."

Director of funding and risk Peter Ballard added: "Our plan is about supporting the greening the planet and the fund. We want to drive change in the real world so that the economy as a whole achieves net-zero emissions.

"This means that we'll work closely with our delegated asset manager, Local Pensions Partnership Investments, and collaborate with like-minded investors to make sure that we are pushing companies along their own net-zero path. This is new ground for many of us and we'll be using our website to report on our progress as clearly as we can."

