Power Move: OVO launches customer energy saving incentive scheme

OVO has today kicked off its trial scheme to encourage customers to reduce the strain on the power grid during peak times of demand this winter by offering payments for those households that reduce energy use.

OVO, the UK's third largest energy supplier, today confirmed the launch of its Power Move scheme, which will see an initial 7,000 of its customers rewarded with up to £100 over the next winter months if they shift some of their non-essential energy use to times when the grid has access to higher levels of low carbon and lower cost power.

The grid balancing trial comes alongside a similar scheme from rival energy firm Octopus and reports British Gas is planning its own time of use incentive pilot project.

OVO's grid balancing trial is aimed at shifting energy consumption away the times of greatest UK power demand on the grid, which is generally between 4pm-7pm on weekdays, when the average household is estimated to use almost a fifth of its energy each day.

If rolled out to its entire UK customer base, OVO estimated the incentive scheme could save customers £450m collectively each winter, while also helping to boost energy security by reducing demand for electricity at peak times when there may not be enough renewables generation to meet demand, leading to the use of more carbon-intensive and costly forms of power to fill the gap.

The current trial is expected to run until March next year, with OVO planning to use the resulting data to better understand customer usage during times of peak demand on the grid.

The launch comes alongside the result of a survey of over 1,000 UK adults commissioned by OVO, which found 83 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to reduce their energy consumption between 4pm-7pm in return for financial rewards. Respondents on incomes below £20,000 per year were even more likely to be in favour, it found, with 90 per cent stating their support for such a move.

Raman Bhatia, CEO of OVO, said he hoped the results of the trial would give customers a deeper insight into how their energy use behaviours could support the wider UK power system while also generating potential cost savings.

"We're heading into a critical moment for the UK energy sector, and we need a resilient grid to support households through this winter," he said. "It's testament to our customers' willingness to support new trials and engage with their usage that we've surpassed the target of trialists."

Households and businesses have faced soaring energy bills over the past year as a result of soaring global fossil gas prices driven by lingering Covid-19 challenges and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The UK is particularly exposed to such price shocks due to its poorly insulated homes and buildings, prompting widespread calls for a greater focus on energy efficiency measures and energy saving awareness advice in order to curb Britain's exposure to volatile fossil gas import prices.

As such, National Grid and Ofgem have approved plans for the wider use of incentive schemes that can help shift demand away from periods and a number of energy suppliers are expected to join OVO and Octopus in offering customers incentive payments.

The Telegraph reported on Friday that British Gas plans to offer payments to its 3.8 million smart meter customers in return for reducing their power use at peak times.

The trial, which is expected to launch next year, is set to see customers paid to reduce their energy use during the peak 4pm-7pm timeslot, with an overarching target for a 30 per cent reduction in energy use, according to the newspaper.

In related news, this weekend the government announced an agreement had been reached for Octopus to acquire its collapsed rival Bulb.

Octopus said the deal it had reached with Bulb's administrators - financial details of which were not disclosed - would "bring an end to taxpayer losses and uncertainty for Bulb customers and its 650 employees".

The company announced it would take on Bulb's 1.5 million customers, providing a further boost to its customer base, while "taxpayers will also benefit from a profit-share agreement for a period of up to four years".

Greg Jackson, founder and chief executive of Octopus Energy Group, said: "We take our responsibilities very seriously. We will work unbelievably hard to deliver value for taxpayers and to look after Bulb's staff and customers.

"We started off as rivals but shared the same mission - driving a greener, cheaper energy system with people at the heart. We know how important this is to Bulb's loyal customers and dedicated staff, and are determined that Octopus can provide them with a stable home for the future."