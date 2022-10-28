'Dereliction of duty': Government slammed for missing deadline for nature targets

The government has confirmed it will miss its own deadline for setting legally-binding nature targets, prompting fears that critical action to protect biodiversity will be watered down or delayed.

In an announcement earlier today, the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it had not been possible to stick to the original October deadline due to the significant quantity of responses it had received to a consultation on the draft targets.

"In light of the volume of material and the significant public response it is not possible to publish the updated environmental targets as originally intended by the end of October 2022," the statement reads.

The government did not give a new date for the publication of the statutory targets, which were previously expected to put on a legal footing by the end of this month.

Newly appointed Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said Defra remained committed to finalising the nature goals, which are a statutory requirement set out in the 2021 Environment Act.

"I was part of the ministerial team that created the 25 Year Environment Plan and prepared the Environment Bill presented to Parliament in 2019," Coffey said. "Defra will continue to work at pace to finalise these environmental targets."

The government said the eight-week consultation on the draft targets which closed this summer had received more than 180,000 responses from individuals, businesses, and other organisations.

Green campaigners said the delay is a major embarrassment for the UK ahead of the critical COP15 biodiversity talks in Montreal in December, where global leaders are expected to thrash out a historic global agreement to try and reverse the freefall in nature.

The news comes as all eyes are on whether Rishi Sunak's new government will reverse plans by his predecessor Liz Truss to weaken environmental protections in dedicated 'investment zones', downgrade new environment-friendly farming subsidies, and scrap or revise more than 500 EU-derived environmental regulations.

Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon said the failure to finalise environmental targets amounted to a "monumental dereliction of duty".

"The government's admission that it will not be meeting the deadline for its Environmental Act targets is a huge embarrassment to them and deeply worrying for the UK's environment," he said. "Failing to meet the legal deadline to introduce targets to ensure we have clean air land and water amounts to a monumental dereliction of duty."

Katie-Jo Luxton, director for conservation at the RSVP, said it was "deeply concerning" that the government had failed to produce the targets or provide a new deadline for when they might be finalised.

"Meaningful and ambitious targets should be a catalyst for action for the next decade and beyond, and a reassurance for the public, who are rightly concerned that almost half of England's wildlife is in decline and more than one in ten species is threatened with extinction," she said. "We must break the cycle of our politicians and decision-makers offering commitments that are not followed up with action. Our new Prime Minister has already spoken of the importance of protecting the environment."

Coffey faced further criticism across social media this morning when she responded to a question on what steps she is taking to tackle climate change by pointing to her efforts to use reusable cups.

The news come as a National Security Strategy committee of MPs warned Ministers' failure to boost the climate resilience of key infrastructure was putting the UK's security at risk.

The report, published yesterday, said it had found an "extreme weakness at the centre of government on a critical risk to the UK's national security".

Pointing to the power outages caused by Storm Arwen last November and the recent flooding of the National Blood Bank in Bristol after railway drainage system failed, the MPs said poor adaptation to climate change was now a "major threat to the UK's national security and prosperity".

Climate resilience and adaptation is the responsibility of Defra, but the committee noted that no government Minister had a direct responsibility for managing the resilience of vital power, transport, and communications networks, all of which were at risk from cascading climate impacts that result from higher temperatures.

The report also highlighted how the government had failed to implement any the recommendations on climate adaptation set out by its climate advisors, the Climate Change Committee. "It is hard to imagine the government taking such a lax approach to any other recognised national security risk," the report concluded.