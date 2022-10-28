Green tea: Asda switches to plant-based tea bags

Asda has today opened up a new and unexpected front in its war on plastic waste, confirming that it is switching its own brand tea bags to compostable, plant-based materials.

Some tea brands use bags made from plastic that can contaminate food waste streams and should instead be sent to landfill or for incineration. Asda previously used non-renewable oil-based plastic bags that could not be disposed of through kerbside food waste bin collection services.

However, the company today announced that it is switching to a new material derived from corn starch, which is a natural, plant-based material. The move will see 550 million tea bags a year suitable for kerbside food waste bin collections.

Asda said it will now phase in the new bags over the next six months across its entire range, from Just Essentials to Extra Special.

"We know our customers want to do all they can to reduce their impact on the environment and we want to make that as easy as possible for them," said Jon Wells, packaging technologist at Asda. "Tea is a staple in most customer's households so for us to make a change which can make such a difference is a big moment for us."

The move was welcomed by Adam Herriott, sector specialist for resource management at waste WRAP, who said: "It's positive to hear of further moves by Asda, a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact, to make innovative moves on their products and tackle plastic waste. We must continue to go further, and ensure we bring in more changes that benefit shoppers and the environment."