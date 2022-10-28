Green tea: Asda switches to plant-based tea bags

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
Green tea: Asda switches to plant-based tea bags

Supermarket says move will allow 550 million tea bags a year to be disposed of in kerbside food waste bins

Asda has today opened up a new and unexpected front in its war on plastic waste, confirming that it is switching its own brand tea bags to compostable, plant-based materials.

Some tea brands use bags made from plastic that can contaminate food waste streams and should instead be sent to landfill or for incineration. Asda previously used non-renewable oil-based plastic bags that could not be disposed of through kerbside food waste bin collection services.

However, the company today announced that it is switching to a new material derived from corn starch, which is a natural, plant-based material. The move will see 550 million tea bags a year suitable for kerbside food waste bin collections.

Asda said it will now phase in the new bags over the next six months across its entire range, from Just Essentials to Extra Special.

"We know our customers want to do all they can to reduce their impact on the environment and we want to make that as easy as possible for them," said Jon Wells, packaging technologist at Asda. "Tea is a staple in most customer's households so for us to make a change which can make such a difference is a big moment for us."

The move was welcomed by Adam Herriott, sector specialist for resource management at waste WRAP, who said: "It's positive to hear of further moves by Asda, a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact, to make innovative moves on their products and tackle plastic waste. We must continue to go further, and ensure we bring in more changes that benefit shoppers and the environment."

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Global Briefing: EU confirms 2035 ban for new petrol and diesel cars

Eating lots of meat is bad for the environment - but we don't know enough about how consumption is changing

Most read
01

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

25 October 2022 • 8 min read
02

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

25 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
04

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

25 October 2022 • 2 min read

More on Waste

Fly tipping in London
Waste

'Rubbish': Government attempts to tackle waste crime slammed by MPs

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticises Defra and the Environment Agency over 'slow and piecemeal' progress in tackling escalating waste crime

Amber Rolt
clock 21 October 2022 • 7 min read
Study: Deposit return schemes could slash European emissions by 10 million tonnes
Recycling

Study: Deposit return schemes could slash European emissions by 10 million tonnes

New report warns EU faces higher emissions if it fais to deliver on recycling targets

Amber Rolt
clock 20 October 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: PepsiCo
Waste

Walkers takes bite out of plastics with £14m packaging overhaul

Crisp brand to drive down virgin plastic use with clutch of packaging design innovations

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read