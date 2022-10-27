Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

Rishi Sunak today continued his reshuffle, as he looks to appoint a new team of junior ministers to deliver on his promise to protect the environment and advance the net zero transition.

This afternoon, Climate Minister Graham Stuart confirmed he had been reappointed by the new Prime Minister and would continue in his role. Writing on Twitter, Stuart said he was looking forward to working with the new Business Secretary Grant Shapps to "deliver net zero in the way which best boosts jobs and prosperity".

However, unlike his predecessor in the role, Stuart will not attend cabinet, Number 10 has reportedly said. With COP26 President Alok Sharma having also been demoted from cabinet this week, it means there won't be a figure with a specific climate brief attending weekly government meetings chaired by the Prime Minister.

Sunak himself, meanwhile, has no plans to attend next month's critical COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt, Downing Street has reportedly confirmed today. The decision comes despite the UK still presently holding the crucial COP Presidency role for another fortnight until it hands the baton to Egypt, and despite the PM having promised to prioritise the environment a speech outside Downing Street earlier this week.

It remains to be seen whether King Charles will attend COP27, just as he attended last year's summit in Glasgow, although he was reportedly told not to fly to Egypt by Liz Truss while she was PM. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week implored both the King and Sunak to put in an appearance at COP27 next month.

The news came after Number 10 confirmed late yesterday that George Freeman is to return to the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Freeman previously served as a BEIS Minister until July this year and the implosion of Boris Johnson's government. He has also had stints as a Transport Minister and Health Minister, and served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister of State for Climate Change from 2010 to 2011.

He is to be joined in the Department by Nusrat Ghani who has been reappointed as Business Minister, alongside new Business Secretary Grant Shapps.

The appointments appeared to confirm that Sunak has shelved plans from his summer leadership campaign to split BEIS into a Business Department and a dedicated Department for Energy and Climate Change, for now at least.

Number 10 also yesterday confirmed that former Business Minister Jesse Norman has been appointed as a junior Minister in the Department for Transport following a brief stint at the Foreign Office in Liz Truss' ill-fated government.

And Lucy Frazer has moved from her role as Transport Minister to a new position as Minister at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, where she joins the re-appointed Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Meanwhile, Mark Spencer is to join the new Environment Secretary Therese Coffey as Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, where he will lead on food security and farming subsidy reforms.

Green groups have welcomed the opportunity for a re-set on environmental and climate policy following the Truss administration's chaotic few months in power.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the new government would reimpose the moratorium on fracking and reiterated that he planned to broadly honour the 2019 manifesto.

In a statement Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: "As the Prime Minister set out, protecting our environment is at the heart of our manifesto. I will work closely with rural communities, farmers, industry and the champions of our environment to strengthen our natural environment and support our thriving and farming sector".

However, uncertainty remains over the future of the government's planned farming subsidy reforms and Spencer's appointment will spark concern in some quarters. During this summer's Conservative leadership campaign, former Environment Minister and close ally of Boris Johnson Lord Goldsmith tweeted: "Rishi Sunak has evidently agreed to make Mark Spencer the next DEFRA Sec of State. Mark was the biggest blocker of measures to protect nature, biodiversity, animal welfare. He will be our very own little Bolsonaro. Grim news for nature. But great news for political opponents."

Sunak also fuelled fears yesterday that the Truss administration's widely-praised plan to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England could prove short lived, after he told MPs that the government intended to "stick with" the 2019 manifesto that effectively blocked new developments in England. Sunak said the government was focused on delivering "more renewables, more offshore wind and more nuclear".

Further appointments to junior ministerial roles are expected throughout today, as Sunak looks to assemble a government that can both draw a line under the political chaos that has resulted in three Prime Ministers inside three months and restore a degree of party unit by retaining Ministerial roles for supporters of Truss and Johnson.

More to follow...