'Disappointing': World on track for 2.5C warming under national 2030 climate plans, UN warns

The overwhelming majority of governments around the world have reneged on the promises they made at COP26 to update or resubmit their official 2030 climate plans before the end of this year, leaving the world facing a potential 2.5C of warming by the end of the century.

That is the sobering conclusion of the latest UN assessment of national climate plans in support of the Paris Agreement, which reveals that just 24 of 193 governments have followed through on a commitment made last year to revisit and strengthen their pledged efforts by the end of 2022.

These countries had made the pledge to revisit and strengthen their national climate plans - known as Nationally-Determined Contributions (NDCs) in UN jargon - as signatories to the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was agreed at COP26 last year.

The pledge was framed by the UN and COP26 Presidency as a critical mechanism to encourage nations to ratchet up underpowered climate plans in order to give the world a fighting chance of capping average global temperature rise at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

But in its annual synthesis report published today, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - the body which oversees the multilateral climate negotiations process - warned that only a fraction of governments had updated their national climate plans this year, and that as such the world still remains far off track towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The synthesis report calculates that the cumulative impact of current NDCs submitted to date would put the world on track for a dangerous 2.5C of warming by the end of this century, which would be significantly above the targeted Paris Agreement threshold of 1.5C or 'well below' 2C.

Simon Stiell, UNFCCC's executive secretary, described governments' failure to bring new plans to the table as "disappointing".

"At the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year, all countries agreed to revisit and strengthen their climate plans," he said. "The fact that only 24 new or updated climate plans were submitted since COP 26 is disappointing. Government decisions and actions must reflect the level of urgency, the gravity of the threats we are facing, and the shortness of the time we have remaining to avoid the devastating consequences of runaway climate change."

If all governments were to implement the policies they have set out in their existing NDCs, today's report calculates that global greenhouse gas emissions would still be on course to increase by 10.6 per cent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels.

Notably, that marks an improvement on the 13.7 per cent increase projected in last year's UNFCCC synthesis report produced ahead of COP26, yet it remains a far cry from the 45 per cent drop in emissions climate scientists have estimated is required to stand a chance of meeting the totemic 1.5C temperature goal, and

Stiell said the latest report demonstrated that nations have made "some progress" on their pledged emissions cuts, but he warned they still needed to go much further and faster to prevent global temperatures from soaring.

"The science is clear and so are our climate goals under the Paris Agreement," he said. "We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5C world. To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years."

Stiell's comments were echoed by COP26 President Alok Sharma, who is set to hand the reins of the presidency to Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh next month.

"It is critical that we do everything within our means to keep 1.5C in reach, as we promised in the Glasgow Climate Pact," he said. "These reports show that although we have made some progress - and every fraction of a degree counts - much more is needed urgently. We need the major emitters to step up and increase ambition ahead of COP27."

The UK is one of the two dozen countries to have submitted a climate plan to the UN between the close of the COP26 last year and the synthesis report deadline date of 23 September 2022. Others include Australia, Brazil, the Democratic of the Congo, Egypt, India, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

The European Union, Chile, Mexico, Turkey, and Vietnam, meanwhile, have all signalled that they also plan to strengthen their targets before the end of 2022, despite having missed the deadline to do so ahead of COP27.

The glaring lack of fresh national climate commitments in 2022 has prompted fears that governments have been distracted from the urgent need to decarbonise by global economic headwinds driven by lingering challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions such as Russia's war in Ukraine.

But Tom Evans, policy advisor at climate think tank E3G, said it was critical that governments "significantly increased their climate targets as soon as possible" - in particular those responsible for the lion's share of global emissions.

"Most countries - especially most of the G20 major economies - failed to do so this year," he said. "They are not off the hook; limiting warming to 1.5C depends on governments fulfilling this promise."

Evans added that it was equally vital for governments to not only meet, but overachieve their targets, if global temperatures were going to be capped at 1.5C. "Governments are making progress on emissions reductions, but it's far too slow. COP27 is the next moment for governments and businesses come together to face facts."

All parties signed up to the Paris Agreement are required to submit a new round of NDCs by 2025, in line with their commitment to update their plans every five years.

Today's UN report is one of a flurry of climate progress reports expected to be published in the coming weeks and days as countries gear up for the crucial COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt in early November.

Today has also seen the publication of an independent assessment of progress made worldwide across key "climate action sectors" - such as power, buildings, industry, transport, forestry and land - which has similarly warned that significantly more ambition and action is required this decade in order to prevent dangerous levels of global warming.

The 'State of Climate Action' assessment led by System Change Lab sets out 40 different "indicators" to analyse sector progress against climate goals, such as the share of unabated gas in electricity generation, the carbon intensity of global steel production, and the greenhouse gas of agricultural production.

But worryingly, it found that not one of these indicators are currently being met by sectors in a way that would align with a 1.5C pathway by 2030. The assessment ranked six indicators as "off track," or moving in the right direction at a promising but insufficient speed; 21 indicators as "well off track," or heading in the right direction but well below the required pace; and warned that five sectors are heading in the wrong direction entirely.

Ani Dasgupta, president and CEO of the US environmental group the World Resources Institute (WRI), said the report was "an urgent wakeup call for decision-makers to commit to real transformation across every aspect of our economy".

The report does highlight some bright spots. For example, it points to the rapid and continuing adoption of clean energy and electric vehicles worldwide as "encouraging signs" of progress, as well as evidence of the importance of strong institutions, supportive policies, and strategic investments in driving sectoral decarbonisation.

But overall, it emphasises that far more action is needed, not least in unlocking billions of dollars of green investment and climate finance in order to drive the transition to net zero. Achieving global climate targets, the report notes, will require substantial increases in climate finance, in addition to a phase-out of underwriting and subsidising of many carbon-intensive industries by financial players and governments.

It calculates that climate finance needs to increase tenfold to reach $5.2tr by 2030 in order to put the global economy in line with a 1.5C warming pathway, which would mean increasing climate finance flows by an average of $460bn a year.

Helen Mountford, president and CEO of the ClimateWorks Foundation, said the disconnect between the massive funding necessary to address the climate crisis and the modest sums being delivered by governments was "startling".

"Considering how governments mobilised to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and respond to the energy crisis, it is clear that governments aren't treating climate change with the urgency it demands," she said. At COP27, nations must commit to increasing finance and investments in the clean economy, boost resilience to climate impacts, and address loss and damage to support the people and communities severely impacted by climate change today."

With little more than 10 days to go until global government diplomats and world leaders meet at COP27 in Egypt in the hopes of thrashing out critical agreements on climate finance and emissions reductions, the latest assessments of both national and industry climate ambition shows the sheer scale of action that is still needed - and quickly - to avert the most catastrophic levels of global warming.

Governments and businesses may be facing a huge number of economic pressures at present, but such challenges and risks are only set to worsen in the coming years without urgent action to tackle climate change. Efforts to deliver a net zero economy, meanwhile, promise a route out of the current malaise.