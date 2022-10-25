Global shipping sector backs mandatory carbon levy to help scale greener fuels

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has set out proposals for a mandatory carbon levy on ships that would see the proceeds used to incentivise the use of alternative, lower carbon marine fuels, such as ammonia, methanol and hydrogen.

The influential trade body, which represents 80 per cent of the world's merchant fleet, said billions of dollars could be raised annually through a mandatory flat rate contribution per tonne of carbon emitted.

The fund would reward ships according to annual reporting of avoided CO2 emissions through the use of alternative fuels, which it said would include ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, 'sustainable' biofuels and synthetic fuels.

Under the proposals, which the ICS has submitted to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) this week, a ship powered by ammonia could receive a "reward" of more than $1.5m annually.

It claims the system could be up and running by as soon as 2024, if governments could agree on the regulatory framework at the IMO - the UN body that oversees the global maritime sector - which is next set to meet in December 2022.

ICS chairman Emanuele Grimaldi said IMO member states had a "very short window of opportunity" to put in place a global economic measure which can kickstart the development and production of alternative fuels.

"To achieve net zero mid-century, these new fuels must start to become available in significant quantities on a commercial basis no later than about 2030," he said. "Compromise is always difficult but, in any negotiation, having a proposal like this can enable everyone to come together. I hope this proposal will act as a bridge between the climate ambitions of both developed and developing countries so that no part of the global shipping industry will be left behind."

An impact assessment commissioned by the ICS found that a financial contribution of around $100 per tonne of CO2 would be unlikely to result in disproportionate negative impacts on national economies.

But it said the contributions could initially be set much lower and then subjected to a five year review.

Campaigners have warned the shipping sector is on track to strain the global emissions budget and harm efforts to cap global temperature increases by mid-century.

At present, the industry is responsible for between 2.5 per cent and three per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, with all 50,000 of the world's merchant vessels on the seas today powered by fossil fuels.

However, development of many of the alternative fuels touted as the most viable means of decarbonising shipping remain in their infancy or in limited supply, and carbon regulation remains weak due the sector's exclusion thus far from many countries' national climate plans. Many climate campaigners have also criticised existing climate regulations and ambitions set out by the IMO to date as vastly underpowered.

But the ICS, which has itself been accused by campaigners of lobbying at the IMO for weaker carbon regulations, said its proposals would ensure that at least five per cent of the energy used by the world fleet in 2030 is produced from alternative fuels, or roughly 15 million tonnes of new fuels.

"We must narrow the significant price gap of new, very expensive, alternative fuels to accelerate their production and take-up, so that we reach a take-off point by 2030 on our pathway to net zero by 2050," said ICS general secretary Guy Platten. "But it is crucial that our industry also supports maritime greenhouse gas reduction efforts in developing countries.

"This fund has the potential to go beyond the traditional reach of the IMO, boosting investment for the fuel production and bunkering infrastructure in ports worldwide that will be vital for our global industry to decarbonise completely."