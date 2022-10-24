Hydrogen to be injected into Lincolnshire power station in UK first

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Brigg power station in Lincolnshire | Credit: Centrica
Image:

Brigg power station in Lincolnshire | Credit: Centrica

Centrica and HiiROC secure grant funding for trial aimed at testing fuel’s decarbonisation potential at gas-fired power plants

Centrica is set to start injecting hydrogen into a back-up gas-fired power station in Lincolnshire as part of a pioneering trial to understand how the low carbon fuel can bring down the overall carbon intensity of so-called 'peaker plants' in the UK.

In what is thought to be a UK-first, a 12-month trial kicking off this autumn is set to see three per cent of the fossil gas mix used at the at the 49MW Brigg gas-fired power station swapped out for low carbon hydrogen, the energy giant announced today.

The plan is to eventually ratchet up the percentage of low-carbon hydrogen in the fuel mix to 20 per cent in order to drive down the facility's emissions, it said.

HiiROC, a technology company which has developed a way produce low-carbon hydrogen from biomethane, flare gas or fossil gas through thermal plasma electrolysis process, is collaborating with Centrica on the project.

The pilot is being part-funded through a grant from an £8m competition run by the government-backed Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

The Brigg plant, which is fired up during times of high demand on the electricity grid, typically operates for less than three hours a day.

Greg McKenna, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions, said the trial would explore the role hydrogen could play in reducing the climate impact of the UK's "back-up" gas power plants.

"Gas still plays a huge role in maintaining a secure, stable supply of power in the UK, with around 40 per cent of our power coming from natural gas," he said. "So, it's vital that we find ways to reduce the carbon intensity of gas plants like that at Brigg."

Centrica said it hoped to eventually move towards 100 per cent hydrogen at the facility, and to roll out similar technology across all its gas-fired 'peaking' plants, which are designed to support the grid during periods of peak demand for electricity. 

Alexander Stafford MP, chair of the Hydrogen All Party Parliamentary Group, said the trial was "an exciting milestone that will help transition to a hydrogen economy".

"This is the first time hydrogen will be used within a grid connected gas fired power plant in the UK, making this trial an important step forward towards realising the role hydrogen can play in decarbonising our energy system," he added.

Centrica also revealed today that it has increased its stake in HiiROC from two per cent to five per cent. The energy giant is one of a number of high-profile investors in the Hull-based scale-up, including carmakers Kia and Hyundai, investment firm HydrogenOne, and cement giant CEMEX.

HiiROC claims its hydrogen production process is cheaper and less carbon intensive than steam methane reforming used to produce ‘blue hydrogen', and less energy intensive and expensive than water electrolysis needed for ‘green hydrogen' production. That is because the process splits hydrogen into low-carbon ‘turquoise hydrogen' and carbon black, a by-product that can then be used in tyres, rubbers, printing inks and building materials, it explained.

Tim Davies, HiiROC's CEO, welcomed Centrica's decision to boost its equity stake in the company and the launch of the pilot scheme.

"This exciting project with Centrica and the NZTC at the Brigg facility will be a first step on the journey to enable the decarbonisation of gas peaking plants," he said. "With the continued and crucial rollout of renewable energy generation, intermittency of power supply is a key issue, and the programme we are developing with Centrica will explore routes to address intermittency without generating CO2 emissions."

Debate continues to rage around the appropriate use for low-carbon hydrogen, with some experts arguing limited hydrogen production capacity should be ring fenced for industries seen as least amenable to electrification, such as chemical feedstock, shipping, steel production, long-haul aviation, seasonal power storage, and fertiliser.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

To tackle an energy crisis, there are few better tools than a heat pump

Rishi Sunak to take reins as Prime Minister amid growing calls to accelerate net zero and nature agenda

Most read
01

Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

19 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

'Radical reinvention': Lloyds Banking Group vows to stop financing new oil and gas projects

21 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Study: Gas crisis triggers $73bn investment in green hydrogen projects

20 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Rebel alliance: Labour urges Tory backbenchers to back motion for fracking vote

19 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Liz Truss resigns throwing UK net zero plans into chaos once again

20 October 2022 • 8 min read

More on Energy

An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock
Energy

New fossil fuel projects incompatible with 1.5C climate pathway, report warns

Europe's ‘dash for gas’ in wake of energy crisis is 'exact opposite' of what countries should be doing to drive down energy prices and emissions, IISD concludes

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 October 2022 • 5 min read
Global Briefing: C40 Cities set to create 50 million green jobs by 2030
Policy

Global Briefing: C40 Cities set to create 50 million green jobs by 2030

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 October 2022 • 7 min read
Energy bosses call on government to pause renewables 'windfall tax' legislation
Legislation

Energy bosses call on government to pause renewables 'windfall tax' legislation

Industry urges Business Secretary to rethink legislation that would give government sweeping powers over energy market in light of change of Prime Minister

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 October 2022 • 4 min read