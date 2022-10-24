Hydrogen to be injected into Lincolnshire power station in UK first

Centrica is set to start injecting hydrogen into a back-up gas-fired power station in Lincolnshire as part of a pioneering trial to understand how the low carbon fuel can bring down the overall carbon intensity of so-called 'peaker plants' in the UK.

In what is thought to be a UK-first, a 12-month trial kicking off this autumn is set to see three per cent of the fossil gas mix used at the at the 49MW Brigg gas-fired power station swapped out for low carbon hydrogen, the energy giant announced today.

The plan is to eventually ratchet up the percentage of low-carbon hydrogen in the fuel mix to 20 per cent in order to drive down the facility's emissions, it said.

HiiROC, a technology company which has developed a way produce low-carbon hydrogen from biomethane, flare gas or fossil gas through thermal plasma electrolysis process, is collaborating with Centrica on the project.

The pilot is being part-funded through a grant from an £8m competition run by the government-backed Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

The Brigg plant, which is fired up during times of high demand on the electricity grid, typically operates for less than three hours a day.

Greg McKenna, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions, said the trial would explore the role hydrogen could play in reducing the climate impact of the UK's "back-up" gas power plants.

"Gas still plays a huge role in maintaining a secure, stable supply of power in the UK, with around 40 per cent of our power coming from natural gas," he said. "So, it's vital that we find ways to reduce the carbon intensity of gas plants like that at Brigg."

Centrica said it hoped to eventually move towards 100 per cent hydrogen at the facility, and to roll out similar technology across all its gas-fired 'peaking' plants, which are designed to support the grid during periods of peak demand for electricity.

Alexander Stafford MP, chair of the Hydrogen All Party Parliamentary Group, said the trial was "an exciting milestone that will help transition to a hydrogen economy".

"This is the first time hydrogen will be used within a grid connected gas fired power plant in the UK, making this trial an important step forward towards realising the role hydrogen can play in decarbonising our energy system," he added.

Centrica also revealed today that it has increased its stake in HiiROC from two per cent to five per cent. The energy giant is one of a number of high-profile investors in the Hull-based scale-up, including carmakers Kia and Hyundai, investment firm HydrogenOne, and cement giant CEMEX.

HiiROC claims its hydrogen production process is cheaper and less carbon intensive than steam methane reforming used to produce ‘blue hydrogen', and less energy intensive and expensive than water electrolysis needed for ‘green hydrogen' production. That is because the process splits hydrogen into low-carbon ‘turquoise hydrogen' and carbon black, a by-product that can then be used in tyres, rubbers, printing inks and building materials, it explained.

Tim Davies, HiiROC's CEO, welcomed Centrica's decision to boost its equity stake in the company and the launch of the pilot scheme.

"This exciting project with Centrica and the NZTC at the Brigg facility will be a first step on the journey to enable the decarbonisation of gas peaking plants," he said. "With the continued and crucial rollout of renewable energy generation, intermittency of power supply is a key issue, and the programme we are developing with Centrica will explore routes to address intermittency without generating CO2 emissions."

Debate continues to rage around the appropriate use for low-carbon hydrogen, with some experts arguing limited hydrogen production capacity should be ring fenced for industries seen as least amenable to electrification, such as chemical feedstock, shipping, steel production, long-haul aviation, seasonal power storage, and fertiliser.