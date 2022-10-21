Poll: Energy efficiency skills training a growing priority at UK SMEs

Research from Natwest finds growing numbers of businesses are looking to optimise their energy efficiency

As energy bills bite into company bottom lines, energy efficiency skills training is becoming increasingly popular among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), new research has found.

The latest edition of NatWest's Sustainable Business Tracker found that around one in two SMEs had either started training staff on how to conserve energy, or planned to do so in the next 12 months - making it the number one sustainability skill being prioritised at companies.

Energy efficiency training was found to be particularly important for small and medium-sized manufacturing firms - which typically use significant amounts of power for their operations - with two thirds of firms surveyed noting they had already introduced staff energy efficiency skills training.

In the service provider segment, one in two SMEs said they had already started training up their staff on how to cut down on their energy use.

At large firms, energy efficiency was similarly found to be the most sought after  'sustainability skills', with 78 per cent of companies noting they planned to pursue training on the topic. Training on 'sustainable supply chains' was the next most popular area of focus, with 65 per cent of respondents claiming it was a priority.

Natwest noted that the leading reason businesses said they were interested in energy efficiency training was to mitigate the impact of soaring energy bills, with a handful of companies also reporting they wanted to reduce the carbon footprint of their products.

Worryingly, the latest edition of the Tracker notes that a tough economic landscape was pushing sustainability action down the agenda for firms with fewer than 249 employees.

Prioritisation of sustainability among SMEs has fallen to its lowest point since the survey begun, the report notes, driven in large part by reduced interest in green initiatives from the service providers segment, where the average proportion of firms stating environmental action as a high priority slipped from 45 to 36 per cent.

Action on supply chain sustainability, meanwhile, was found to be unchanged since June among SMEs, with just under a third of companies citing the issue as a 'high priority'.

But in more encouraging news, the report signals a growing pivot towards greener goods and services among smaller businesses, with a quarter of SMEs singling out "sustainable product" launches a "high priority" during the year ahead, up from 19 per cent in June.

And it suggests the energy crisis is driving significant appetite for clean energy among larger firms, with around 76 per cent of large firms reporting that "upgrading to low carbon energy consumption plans" was a top priority, an all-time high.

"Energy costs are a huge issue for businesses, as well as households, and it's clear that SMEs are prioritising skills that will help them establish more energy efficient practices and help futureproof their business across energy price volatility in the longer term," said Andrew Harrison, head of business banking at NatWest Group. "It's great news for companies, employees and the environment that businesses are becoming more committed to boosting green skills."

The bank's recent Springboard to Sustainability report found that 50 per cent of the UK"s carbon reduction ambition can be delivered by the SME sector, which could in turn unlock a £160bn opportunity for the UK's economy. 

