Wales' outdated grid is putting economic growth and net zero at risk

Wales has potential to become an clean energy powerhouse, but it desperately needs new grid capacity and connections, writes Stephen Crabb MP
From onshore wind to floating offshore wind, tidal to solar, Wales has the potential to be a leader in renewable energy. Yet these opportunities - and the economic growth that comes with them - are being...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial