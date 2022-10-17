Chancellor announces overhaul of energy bills support scheme in Spring

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced the universal energy price freeze will be overhauled in April, as he announced plans to rip-up the overwhelming majority of tax measures set out by the Prime Minister last month.

In a pre-recorded address to the nation this morning, the new Chancellor announced a Treasury-led review would be established to explore a "new approach" to energy bills support which would be less costly, more targeted at vulnerable households and incentivise energy saving by business.

"The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned, whilst ensuring enough support for those in need," he said. "Any support for businesses will be targeted at those most affected, and the new approach will better incentivise energy efficiency."

The Energy Price Guarantee announced by the Prime Minister last month had originally been slated to run for two years at an estimated cost of £150bn or more to public coffers. It is designed to cap bills for a household with typical consumption at £2,500 a year, with the Treasury on the hook to pay the difference to energy suppliers.

Hunt, who was appointed on Friday to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, said the Prime Minister had agreed with him that it would be irresponsible to move ahead with the initial plan, announced just last month.

"The Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices," he said.

The decision to target and cap the energy price cap was just one measure announced by the Chancellor as he set out plans to scrap almost all the tax-cutting measures set out in last month's mini-Budget, in an unprecedented u-turn of a new government's flagship policy programme.

Hunt confirmed the government would scrap its plan to reduce the basic rate of income tax from 20 to 19 per cent, scrap plans to cut dividend tax rates, reverse of off-payroll reforms, introduce a new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors, and a freeze on alcohol duty rates.

He said the measures, once taken together with previous fiscal policy u-turns on plans to cut Corporation Tax and restore the top rate of income tax, would raise around £32bn each year for the Treasury.

Hunt's decision to reverse nearly measures set out by last month's mini-Budget - with the exception of Stamp Duty changes and the abolition of the Health and Social Care Levy which have already been legislated - comes as he seeks to restore confidence in UK markets after three weeks of political and economic turmoil wrought by Truss and Kwarteng's plans to increase borrowing to fund tax cuts.

The Chancellor, who is due to make a statement in the Commons this afternoon, repeatedly emphasised the government's top priority was delivering economic stability. "Governments cannot stop volatility in markets, but they can play their part, and we will do so," he said. "Because instability affects the price of things in shops, the cost of mortgages, and the values of pensions."

Chris Venables, head of politics at Green Alliance, urged the government to invest in clean energy and energy efficiency to meet its goal to reduce public spending and bring down bills.

"Any changes to the government's energy bills package must ensure people can afford to stay warm this winter. But we can't keep applying a sticking plaster to the problem of higher energy costs," he said. "Plugging the hole in the public finances and bringing down people's bills for good can only be achieved with a programme to insulate homes and expand clean cheap renewable energy".

Nigel Pocklington, CEO of Good Energy, similarly called for the government to urgently introduce energy efficiency measures that would protect households and businesses from soaring costs in the long run. "We heard the words ‘incentivise energy efficiency' — this should not be a euphemism for simply leaving customers at the mercy of market prices," he said. "What is needed now is certainty. Urgent clarity from the Treasury on what support customers can expect when, alongside a campaign to reduce energy demand. Not only through public information, or price incentives, but physical insulation of homes."

Rachel Reeves MP, Labour's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, described the government's plan to reassess the energy price freeze as a "humiliating climb-down" and urged the government to introduce a new windfall tax to raise funds to support vulnerable households.

"The Conservatives have lost all credibility," she said. "The Chancellor said that growth requires ‘confidence and stability' yet it's clear that the Tories can't provide this. There will continue to be a huge cost to families because of the actions of this Tory government."

Hunt's decision to rip-up the Prime Minister's fiscal policy comes as speculation mounts the the government is facing mutiny from backbenchers over its plan to lift the moratorium on fracking for shale gas in England.

The Telegraph reported today that Conservative Whips are concerned about the number of Conservative MPs planning to abstain or vote with Labour in a debate on fracking this week.

One of the rebel MPs told the paper that rebels believe they could "100 per cent" force the government to u-turn on the issue.

In other energy policy news, concerns are mounting that the Energy Prices Bill - which would formalise the Energy Price Guarantee - will hand sweeping control of the energy industry to government.

Energy suppliers have raised concerns with the business department that the legislation contains proposals for the government to be able to effectively overrule Ofgem, the sector's independent regulator, according to a report in the Guardian.

The draft legislation, which was introduced to the Commons last Wednesday and is set to reach the Lords this week, proposes to hand "power of the secretary of state to modify energy licences" as well as the "power of the secretary of state to give directions".

Sarah Merrick, founder of Ripple Energy, expressed concerns that the legislation's measure to cap the profits of renewable energy generators would hurt communities and cooperatives that had pooled funds to collectively invest in wind farms in order to to reduce their exposure to soaring energy costs.

"The Bill going through Parliament won't make people with home solar pay back the bill savings their solar deliver," Merrick wrote on Twitter. "People who own a wind farm that happens to be on a windy hill in Wales, rather than in their back garden, shouldn't have to pay back bill savings either. The Electricity Prices Bill needs to exempt consumer and cooperative owned wind farms from the proposed revenue cap. Consumer owned wind farms are different. People want the green, stable priced power not the profits."