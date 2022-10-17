Carbon capture: Global CCS project pipeline enjoys record growth in 2022

The global pipeline for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects has experienced record growth over the past year, yet investment remains "grossly inadequate" and must be ramped up if climate goals are to be achieved, according to the Global CCS Institute.

The think tank's latest annual report published today reveals that a "record high" of 196 commercial CCS facilities are now currently in various stages of planning and development worldwide.

That figure includes 30 CCS projects already in operation, another 11 currently under construction, and a further 153 in their development stages, according to the report.

As many as 61 new projects were added to the pipeline in 2022, bringing the total carbon capture capacity of CCS projects currently under development worldwide to 244 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) - an increase of 44 per cent on last year, the think tank calculated.

Moreover, Global CCS Institute CEO Jarad Daniels said he expected the growth rate for the global CCS pipeline to increase further still in the coming years as countries and companies work to achieve their climate commitments.

"The latest, most credible scientific analysis from organisations including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), highlights that reaching our climate goals is practically impossible without CCS," he said. "CCS is the 'Swiss Army knife' of climate mitigation - it will continue to play multiple, unique roles in decarbonising the global economy. Many essential industries like cement and chemical production have no other viable path for deep decarbonisation other than CCS."

As well as being "vital" for reducing CO2 emissions, the Global CCS Institute argued investment in CCS also offered economic and social benefits, such as helping facilitate a transition in communities which are reliant on carbon intensive industries, as well as protecting local jobs from economic dislocation by helping transform emission-intense industries to near-zero industries.

As CCS continues to scale-up, the industry is also seeing savings in cost and efficiency of deployment, Daniels said.

"Thanks in part to strengthening government policies around the world, CCS is increasingly commercially competitive across the full value chain, from capture technologies through to storage," he explained. "We anticipate even more strategic partnerships and collaboration driving deployment, particularly through CCS networks."

The report also highlighted a number of key global developments within the CCS industry. These included the United States introducing new policies and laws, most notably the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which provides enhancements to the 45Q tax credit for CCS.

Analysis noted in the report suggests the IRA could increase the deployment of CCS in the United States 13-fold - or well over 110Mtpa in terms of carbon capture capacity - by 2030 compared to previous policy.

In Europe, the report notes that the Danish Government has committed €5bn for CCS over 10 years and the Dutch Government has more than doubled the SDE++ program since its launch to €13bn.

Several new countries in Europe, including Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland, are also entering the CCS market for the first time which the report suggested was due to the EU Innovation Fund's granting program.

In the Asia Pacific region, the past year has seen Thailand announce its first CCS project, China's first million tonne project commence operations, while Australia has also seen new project announcements in Victoria and Western Australia, as well as notable progress in the Northern Territory.

However, although the CCS pipeline continues to grow, the Global CCS Institute warned that global efforts to reduce emissions - including investment in CCS - "are grossly inadequate".

"Government policy must be met with private capital to unlock the full potential of CCS and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change," warned Daniels. "Though CCS deployment is scaling rapidly, we need to see an increase by at least a factor of 100 if we are to achieve the Paris climate goals, which makes this decade an absolutely critical time to move from ambition to action."

It follows the announcement in the UK last week that the Clean Growth Fund and Barclays plan to invest £4.4m in MOF Technologies as part of the Belfast-based carbon capture company's Series A funding round.

MOF Tech is working to develop energy efficient carbon capture solutions to reduce emissions from cement works, steel works, or energy-from-waste plants using its expertise in a class of nanomaterials known as Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), it explained.

The firm said the funding boost would be used to further develop its technology and scale its business.

"The willingness of these two leading funders in cleantech reinforces our own confidence in our work and gives us scope to expand our operations in Belfast and secure new business opportunities," said Conor Hamill, co-CEO at MOF Technologies. "With our cost-competitive end of pipe system, we can make commercial carbon capture a reality and a key part of the climate solution."