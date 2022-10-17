Bank of England attaches climate conditions to energy markets financing scheme

Energy companies looking to take advantage of the Bank of England's latest support package will have to meet climate conditions, the central bank and Treasury announced today.

The new Energy Markets Financing Scheme (EMFS), formally launched today, will provide government-backed guarantees to energy generators, shippers or suppliers facing financial trouble in the wake of soaring gas prices following the Ukraine war,

In a market notice published this morning, the Bank of England confirmed that to be eligible for funding, companies must disclose whether they have a net zero transition plan and, if so, deliver it to the Treasury within six months of drawdown of funds, or before termination of the guarantee.

Within the same timeframe, firms must also deliver "proportionate climate-related financial information" aligned with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures the Exchequer, according to the update.

The Bank of England and Treasury said the joint scheme had been designed to "address the extraordinary liquidity requirements" faced by energy firms operating in UK gas and electricity markets.

Campaigners have welcomed the government and Bank of England's decision to attach climate conditions to the support packages, in addition to a measure which will ban firms that receive funding from changing senior management pay packages or issuing dividends, share buybacks or discretionary bonus pay-outs.

Fran Boiat, executive director of research and campaign group Positive Money, said: "It's good to see that the Bank of England and Treasury have learned the lessons of previous corporate bailout schemes and are finally getting serious about imposing conditions on companies accessing public funds.

"As recommended by think tanks, energy firms benefiting from this scheme will not only be prevented from using public money to enrich their shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payouts, but they will also be required to deliver decarbonisation plans and disclose their exposure to climate risks."

The announcement comes as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced plans to reverse almost all of the tax-cutting measures set out by last month's mini-Budget and to scale back the Prime Minister's flagship household energy support package as part of a drive to restore confidence in UK markets after weeks of political and economic turmoil.