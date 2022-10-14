Ofgem readies public energy saving advice campaign in bid to cut winter bills

Ofgem is gearing up to launch a major new public campaign to encourage households and businesses to save energy in a bid to help drive down soaring bills and reduce the risk of power cuts this winter, the energy regulator's chief executive has said.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem's chief executive, told an energy industry conference yesterday that "all of us should be thinking about how to reduce our energy use where possible", as he set out the regulator's plans to encourage energy efficiency and ramp up greener, homegrown energy supplies over the medium to long-term.

Speaking at an event organised by trade association Energy UK, Brearley revealed that Ofgem is currently working with charities such as Citizens Advice and the energy sector to "shortly" launch a new energy efficiency and billpayer support public information and advice campaign.

"Ofgem is working with the energy sector and interested groups to help consumers navigate this information, and we will shortly be launching a campaign to explain the support that is available, on how to reduce energy consumption, and what customers should expect from their providers," he said.

Efforts to drive down energy use, such as through energy saving behaviours, using power at times of lowest demand on the grid, or investing in efficiency measures such as insulation, double glazing and heat pumps were all among the most effective ways to cut costs and emissions, he said.

"This is not only the most direct way to reduce our bills," Brearley told the audience. "It directly helps with security of supply, contributes to decarbonisation, and saves money for the public finances."

Brearley's speech comes at a challenging time for the UK's energy system, with lingering global Covid-19 issues further compounded by Russia's war in Ukraine this year and a worsening economic outlook having seen energy prices soar due to the UK's heavy reliance on expensive gas for heating and electricity.

Widespread calls have therefore come for the government to increasing investment in energy efficiency and renewable electricity sources, backed by a major national public information campaign to encourage energy saving behaviours.

But while the government has promised to invest another £1bn over the next three years through the ECO scheme, which supports fuel poor households with installing insulation measures, critics argue this is far from enough to deliver the reductions in energy use required.

Moreover, until this week, the government had refused to establish an energy savings public information campaign, with reports pointing to concerns within Downing Street over appearing to be indulging in ‘nanny stateism'.

In Parliament on Wednesday, however, the Prime Minister Liz Truss appeared to suggest the government was in fact working on a public energy savings campaign to launch this winter.

"I know the Energy Secretary is working on a plan to help companies and individuals use energy more efficiently," Truss told MPs. "We're also working on this across government… I hope we'll be able to start this going in Number 10 straight away."

It remains unclear, however, whether the government plans to work alongside Ofgem to deliver such a campaign this winter, but elsewhere in his speech Brearley welcomed the government's interventions to support households and businesses with soaring bills.

The Ofgem chief said the word "unprecedented" had often been used to described the situation facing energy in 2022 but that "I genuinely cannot think of a time that produced such great challenges", with families and businesses facing sky high costs to keep the lights and heating on.

He said that "none of us in this room can control" geopolitical events in Ukraine that have driven up prices, but added: "But what we can do is control how we respond, how we best protect customers, and how we navigate to a more secure, low carbon future."

Last month, the government announced plans freeze average household bills at £2,500 through its Energy Price Guarantee, alongside similar moves to cap soaring energy costs for businesses, with the taxpayer set to pick up the resulting expected hundred-billion-pound tab.

But Brearley warned that, even with the government's intervention, billpayers were still facing a hefty rise in costs and that many would still need support, and that this therefore "isn't the time for complacency".

As well as helping direct vulnerable customers to advice and financial support, therefore, he said Ofgem was working with the energy sector and other interested group to feed into a new energy saving advice campaign, which Brearley said the regulator would be launching "shortly".

And, in the longer term, Ofgem remains committed to ramping up supplies of homegrown, energy secure, greener and flexible forms of energy supply such as renewables, small modular nuclear reactors (SMR), flexible grid technologies, and hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, he said.

"When we look at the medium and longer term, as I think I've said previously, the economics of energy has changed," said Brearley. "Even before the crisis, renewable energy was cheaper than gas, creating a huge opportunity."

There is greater alignment than ever before between the desire for homegrown renewable energy, the affordability and security of our energy supply, and the desire of government to drive growth," he added.