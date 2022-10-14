US green steel innovator Electra scores $85m backing

Steel production is responsible for around eight per cent of global CO2 emissions | iStock

Green steelmaking innovator Electra has scooped up $85m backing from a raft of top investors including the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon and BHP Ventures, to support the firm's plans to further develop and scale its zero emissions technology.

The US firm claims its novel iron ore and steelmaking process emits zero CO2 emissions while also holding potential to cost the same or even less than existing methods powered by fossil fuels.

It claims it can electrochemically refine ore into pure iron at low temperatures of just 60C, enabling it to use renewable electricity to power the process, before then converting the iron into steel using existing infrastructure or electrically-powered arc furnaces.

In comparison, almost 70 per cent of the world's steel today is made at approximately 1,600C using fossil fuels such as coal, which emits around two tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for every tonne of steel produced, according to Electra.

The company therefore believes its "Oxygen-Decoupled Electrolysis (ODE)" process overcomes key challenges for decarbonising the steelmaking and iron ore refining processes, both of which are major global greenhouse gas emitters.

Moreover, it claims its technology offers greater benefits compared to other burgeoning green steel solutions, such as hydrogen-powered furnaces, as it is capable of using lower grade ores containing just 35 per cent iron content and reduces some of the costs of processing the material.

Overall, Electra estimates that its process holds potential to eliminate iron ore conversion emissions, which it said accounts for up to 90 per cent of steelmaking emissions.

"Electra's iron is the fulcrum to decarbonise steelmaking and to de-risk the iron ore challenge," said Electra CEO Sandeep Nijhawan. "Our team, starting with a clean sheet, developed an electrochemical process to refine iron ore to high purity iron by radically lowering the process temperature from 1,600 to 60 degrees Celsius, replacing coal energy with intermittent renewable energy, and displacing commercial ores with lower-grade ores that are not being used or are currently treated as waste today. We also have a historic opportunity to decentralise the global iron and steel supply chain and re-shore manufacturing and mining jobs."

Electra is planning to complete the build of its first iron ore refining pilot plant at its headquarters in Colorado, USA, next year, as it pushes forward with its broader aim to have its first commercial scale plant up and running before the end of the decade.

The firm said it is also aiming to forge additional partnerships across the entire steel value chain in order to accelerate the transition to green steel.

Carmichael Roberts, business lead on the investment committee at Breakthrough Energy Ventures, said decarbonising ironmaking was "essential for a zero carbon future and an unparalleled trillion-dollar market opportunity".

"Electrifying cost-effective ironmaking without carbon emissions is a paradigm shift in how steel has been made for centuries by burning fossil fuels," he said. "We're proud to have supported Electra in this critical mission from its founding."

Other investors backing the company in its latest investment round include Temasek, S2G Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Lowercarbon Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Baruch Future Ventures and more.

Worldwide steelmaking is estimated to account for eight per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and is seen as a critical sector to decarbonise in order to hit global climate goals, given the material is critical for a raft of clean technologies including electric vehicles and wind turbines.

"Steel is required to make everything from automobiles to buildings, and is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize," said Matt Peterson, director of the Climate Pledge Fund at Amazon. "Amazon is proud to invest in Electra's green iron technology, which is an important step toward making steel more sustainable, and toward Amazon's broader goal to reach net zero carbon by 2040."