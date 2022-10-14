Climate minister Graham Stuart: Criticism of UK's climate agenda could slow UK's net zero drive

The UK's climate change minister has called out the government's critics for creating "obfuscation and smoke" around the UK's climate credentials, arguing the recent pushback against plans to ramp up domestic fossil fuel production could hurt the country's towards momentum net zero.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Aldersgate Group last night, Graham Stuart insisted the government's plan to ramp up production of oil and gas in the North Sea was "rational", "reasonable" and "entirely compatible" with climate goals.

In response to a question about how momentum could be galvanised behind the UK's climate goals, Stuart said it would be helpful if people helped spread the message that the UK was "doing the right thing", and that its oil and gas producers were "world-leading" on operational emissions reduction.

"I can't do it alone," he said. "If everyone wants to play games and suggest we are not doing the right thing when we are, it obscures our effort to get that message over. Despite all that obfuscation and smoke, we had £24bn in investment in the UK last year."

Earlier this month government launched a new licensing round for oil and gas in the North Sea, prompting major criticism from opposition politicians, campaigners and energy experts who warned new domestic production would hurt climate goals, send the wrong investment signals to energy markets and damage the UK's ability to advocate for international action on climate.

They have also pointed out that oil and gas extraction risks keeping British citizens locked in to expensive and volatile oil and gas markets for many more years to come, unlike renewables energy that can reduce the impact global fossil fuel prices have on bills.

But in his address yesterday, Stuart called out "blowback from academics" to the government's policy, who he said often cited the International Energy Agency (IEA's) warning that no new exploration should take place worldwide to hold global temperatures at 1.5C. This analysis, he said, was "broader and decontextualised".

The minister, who attends cabinet, acknowledged the government's oil and gas plans were also unpopular with the media. "The decline in North Sea production is going to be faster than is needed globally, so it is entirely compatible [with climate goals]," he said. "I don't see how anyone can see otherwise. But that's not what I tend to read in the newspapers the next day."

"It would really help people if peopled helped us get the message through that we are absolutely doing the right thing," he said. "We're reducing our usage in line with our legislation, and we're reducing production in our ultra-mature North Sea oil and gas basin. The stuff we get out has lower emissions around it imported. So it's entirely rational, It's entirely reasonable."

Elsewhere in his address, the minister insisted that burning gas was "perfectly green", given there was a role for the fossil fuel in climate models until 2050.

"Every bit of oil and gas that we're going to be burning - and its perfectly green to burn it, we can't stop ourselves burning it immediately - every bit that we burn, we should make sure has the lowest emissions around," he said. "Ours typically does."

Stuart called on all actors to rally behind the UK's climate policies and counter criticism of the UK's climate standing and the climate compatibility of domestic oil and gas extraction.

"We are a world leader, and everyone else could help refute or educate when people get their facts wrong," the minister said. "Or [they could] stop playing games and always wanting to suggest that just because we are not perfect, that we aren't what we are - which is a world leader, with the best framework and best performance."

Stuart's comments spurred a sharp rebuke from Steven Andrews, CEO of NGO Earthwatch, who told the minister he was claiming climate progress driven by Labour-era policies and called for market-led incentives to drive emissions reduction.

Speaking to BusinessGreen after the panel, Andrews said he was "bitterly disappointed" in what he had heard. "The overriding impression he gave was a minister who thought things were doing fine," he said. "That there's no panic and that Britain should be proud of our position as the leader in decarbonising our grid. It is true that we're in is a world leader in this regard, but that's because of all the action taken by Gordon Brown's government. I want to know what the current government is going to do to push things forward."

Stuart's address come as fears of a major roll-back of net zero policies from Liz Truss' government, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) understood to be mulling measures that would ban ground-mounted solar from much of the UK's farmland, a move that has been panned by economist and climate and energy experts alike. This was followed by reports yesterday that Transport Secretary may acquiesce to auto industry lobbying to relax rules stipulating what percentage of electric vehicles they must sell from next years.

Stuart indicated the government was behind a rapid expansion of solar. "She said accelerate," he said. "Accelerate what we do, accelerate offshore wind, onshore solar, nuclear. Accelerate, and do so in a way which is enterprise friendly that harnesses the private sector and our strengths in finance and engineering."

Labour is also opposed to the mooted plans to ban solar on much of UK'S farmland, as well the government's push to allow fracking for shale gas and the licensing round in the North Sea.

In a statement today, shadow climate change and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said: "If Liz Truss blocks solar wind she will be declaring unilateral energy disarmament - undermining our energy security and forcing the British people to accept decades of higher energy bills."

Miliband also called out the Conservatives' "dodgy plans to impose expensive, dirty, and dangerous fracking on the British people" noting that shale extraction would make "no difference to energy prices, and could risk the health of local communities, nature, and water supplies".

The government maintains it remains committed to the UK's climate targets, with Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg penning an op-ed for the Guardian this week arguing in favour of an "intelligent" approach to achieving net zero emissions "in which green energy will play the biggest role".

Stuart similarly stressed the new government's commitment to net zero. "I should make absolutely clear today the Prime Minister and government's steadfast commitment to delivering net zero remains," he said. "Our aim is to build on the achievements of COP26."

The minister urged businesses to contribute to the ongoing Net Zero Review being led by Chris Skidmore MP, in addition to joining net zero alliances and developing climate transition plans.