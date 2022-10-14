ERG switches on 50MW of onshore wind capacity in Scotland

The first 50MW of power capacity has come online at ERG's Sandy Knowe onshore wind farm in south Scotland, with the remainder of the project set to enter into its commissioning phase early next year, the developer announced today.

Situated in Dumfries and Galloway, the wind farm is set to have a total installed capacity of 86.4MW once it all comes online next year, offering annual production of just over 250GWh of generation, enough to meet the needs of around 55,000 average homes each year.

With the first 50MW of power capacity having been commissioned at the wind project, the remaining 36MW is expected to enter service during the first half of 2023, bringing forward the timeline earlier than ERG had originally expected, it said.

The wind farm has been developed and built internally by the Italy-based wind and solar developer, which estimates the project will help to avoid 106,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year compared to fossil fuel generation.

Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG, highlighted the UK as one of its "priority markets" for development of its renewable energy portfolio, as the firm continues its "path of organic growth"

"The start-up of the first batch of the Sandy Knowe wind farm adds to the 70.3MW produced by the Craiggore and Evishagaran wind farms in Northern Ireland, which have been in operation since the beginning of 2022, thus bringing today the installed capacity in the UK to over 120MW," he said.

It follows the UK government's recent announcement that it plans to lift the de-facto block on new onshore wind developments in England. Developers have struggled to build new onshore wind capacity in England since planning rules were put in place in 2015 that effectively barred such developments, despite widespread public support for the technology and rapidly declining development costs.