Hargreaves Lansdown tells parliament standardisation remains key challenge for ESG

Hargreaves Lansdown's Emma Wall tells select committee investment sector is continuing to wrestle with a lack of ESG standards

Standardising ESG disclosures is a key challenge for the industry to overcome, Hargreaves Lansdown's (HL) Emma Wall told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee yesterday.

In the BEIS meeting held to "to examine ESG and [the] rise of ethical investment banking", HL's head of investment analysis and research stressed the importance of bringing "some terminology and some homogeny to this industry".

Wall gave the example of Tesla, with some ESG ratings agencies ranking the firm as a poor performer on environmental issues due to its reliance on resources extraction in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while others rate it highly due to being at the "forefront of the electric vehicle revolution".

Wall stressed that while standardisation was important, Hargreaves Lansdown did not have the same expectations for all businesses they covered, adding that she would not hold BlackRock to a similar standard as a small boutique.

Instead, she said that a "few standardised data points", along with support for smaller firms, could be scalable in reporting ESG data.

She noted that ESG investment products enjoyed inflows of $120bn in the first half of this year, compared with $140bn outflows from the broader, non-ESG industry, meaning the space was clearly becoming too big not to standardise properly.

"I do think availability of information to consumers, to investors, be it in a standardised annual report when you do your report and accounts, be it on your website, standardised language and standardised reporting, would be a huge help," she concluded.

Wall also suggested that the problem of greenwashing could be fixed by this standardisation, as she said "nature abhors a vacuum", meaning that a failure to properly report ESG data had led to "fluffy marketing" that misled investors on the true nature of ESG issues in some firms.

Committee chair Darren Jones said that for this session, they had invited many of the "largest investment firms and banks to come, and they were all extremely reluctant to do so".

"What are they nervous about?" he asked.

Wall said that some of the reluctance may come from waiting for the FCA's findings on the SDR, but also said that the "sheer volume of money going into ESG products" put pressure on firms to "get it right".

She added there was a nervousness among asset management firms about ensuring they are on "the right side of ESG". As an example, Wall said that Hargreaves Lansdown had recently joined ACT, which she said is about "driving diversity and the S within ESG in financial services".

This included 20 questions into the firm's due diligence questionnaire, she said, and two firms have already said that they will not answer the questions due to this "nervousness".

This article first appeared at Investment Week.

