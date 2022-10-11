Is the government about to 'blow a hole' in the UK's net zero strategy?

The flurry of reports suggesting Ministers are looking to water down key components of its environmental strategy have all been met with the same response from government. It is wrong to suggest an 'attack on nature' is underway, spokespeople have insisted, the government remains fully committed to its overarching targets to achieve net zero by 2050 and reverse the decline in biodiversity by 2030. Any reforms will happen within that overarching framework.

But are such reassurances credible? Two new analyses released today highlight why environmental groups and green businesses are so concerned about the future direction of the government's net zero plans, and why their fears are justified.

It is worth considering some of the context for the government's proposed reforms. Earlier this summer, the Climate Change Committee published its latest progress report which concluded that the UK's current Net Zero Strategy would not deliver on its legally-binding emissions goals for the mid-2030s. The UK may have made significant progress cutting emissions in recent years, but to deliver on its next wave of targets it needs to rapidly accelerate the deployment of clean energy generation technologies and electric vehicles, the report warned. Meanwhile, the government's plans to improve energy efficiency, deploy heat pumps, and tackle agricultural emissions remain badly underpowered.

This was the backdrop against which the High Court ruled the government's Net Zero Strategy was unlawful, ordering Ministers to come back with more details on how they intended to meet medium term emissions goals by next March at the latest.

The clock is now ticking down to that deadline, but any hopes that the government will come forward with a strengthened strategy have been dealt a hammer blow by a series of moves that would make it significantly harder to ensure emissions targets are met.

Most notably, the plans to revive fracking in the UK and issue more North Sea oil and gas licenses will inevitably lead to higher greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at the Net Zero Festival last month, CCC chief executive Chris Stark declined to be drawn into a debate on precisely how big an impact a renewed dash for domestic gas would have on the UK's decarbonisation trajectory given it remains unclear how many new projects will be developed - some critics remain sceptical any new fracking wells will actually be drilled in the UK - but he acknowledged that any increase in emissions will require even steeper cuts in emissions elsewhere in the economy if targets are to be met.

The question of where those additional cuts may come from is further complicated by the government's mooted proposals to water down farming subsidy reforms and tighten solar farm planning rules.

Again, it is difficult to model the impact of such measures at this stage, given the government is yet to make any firm decisions on its plans and remains insistent it will still deliver on its biodiversity and climate goals. But a new analysis today from think tank Green Alliance suggests that if the government ditches its planned Local Nature Recovery (LNR) scheme, one of the three schemes proposed under the government's Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) reforms, it would cancel out carbon savings from 10 years of planned tree planting. The analysis follows official figures that show the government is already off track to meet its tree planting goals by a wide margin.

Green Alliance's report also suggests that scrapping the planned LNR scheme would result in the loss of the loss of 2.5 million birds by 2050, jeopardising the chances of the government delivering on its pledge to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

The LNR scheme had been set to replace and improve on the EU's Countryside Stewardship Scheme (CSS), which has failed to reverse wildlife declines. One third of the ELM budget was ringfenced for LNR, with a core feature of the scheme focused on payments to protect and expand areas of farm woodland and wet grasslands in England, which would both boost biodiversity and expand natural carbon sinks in support of the UK's net zero targets. In addition, by supporting landowners to restore thousands of acres of peatland, the scheme could have delivered up to 15 per cent of the carbon savings needed for the agricultural and land use sector by 2050, according to Green Alliance.

But with the government conducting a review of its ELMS reforms, reports have suggested the LNR scheme could be scrapped or watered down. The government has also refused to rule out that it could reinstate a system of land-based payments, where farmers are rewarded based on how much land they own. Green Alliance is concerned that the mooted reforms could "blow a hole" in the UK's net zero plans.

"ELMs has been in development for six years and is the main pillar of the government's plan for a green Brexit," said Dustin Benton, policy director at Green Alliance. "Delaying or watering down any of its three pillars before farmers even get a chance to make them work, while scrapping the rules that protect the environment, is a recipe for accelerated nature decline and lost global climate leadership."

Similar concerns are now rampant across the UK solar industry, following reports yesterday the government is considering expanding the definition of 'best and most versatile' (BMV) land so as to make it much harder to build new solar farms on agricultural land.

Boris Johnson's administration had set a target for a five-fold increase in UK solar capacity by 2035, up massively from 14GW at present. Under the government's Net Zero Strategy offshore wind and new nuclear projects may be expected to provide the backbone of the UK's zero emission power system, but solar also has a substantial role to play in providing a source of clean power that is highly cost competitive and relatively quick to deploy.

The industry was also adamant that it could deliver on the new capacity target without impacting food security and land use, noting that even with a five-fold increase in solar farm capacity the sector would occupy less than 0.3 per cent of UK land - or less than half the amount occupied by golf courses.

But now those plans are at serious risk, with Defra reportedly looking at re-classifying agricultural land classified as grade 3b in the UK's 1-5 grading system as BMV. Prime Minister Liz Truss is understood to be adamant that even lower quality agricultural land should be primarily used for farming so as to boost food security, and as such is in favour of changes that would effectively block the vast majority of ground-mounted solar projects in the pipeline.

Trade body Solar Energy UK today warned the mooted reforms could put up to £20bn of clean energy investment at risk. "If the plan were implemented it would threaten 30GW plus of projects currently being scoped for the second half of the decade - this could be over £20bn of capital investment into the UK energy sector," Chris Hewett, chief executive of Solar Energy UK told the FT.

His comments were echoed by Phil Thompson, CEO of Balance Power, an energy developer specialising in solar PV and battery storage. "Solar PV is one of the cheapest and greenest sources of energy available," he said. "The beauty of it is that it's temporary and can coexist with traditional farming. It does not need to be a choice between the two. Even if the proposals do not mean an outright ban on new projects on grade 3b land, at best, it will force more unnecessary delays in the application process and could severely restrict the development of new solar.

"The proposals to extend the definition of 'Best and Most Versatile' land to Grade 3b under the Agricultural Land Classification scheme, also have the potential to cause further division and confusion, negatively impacting people's understanding of the issue at hand, and developer and investor confidence at a time when establishing energy security and transitioning to a greener energy system is needed more than ever."

As before, modelling the impact on the UK's Net Zero Strategy is difficult until the government clarifies its plans. But the potential loss of 30GW of new clean power capacity would present a huge challenge to efforts to deliver a fully net zero emission grid by 2035, necessitating additional deployment of alternative wind and nuclear projects and/or than anticipated higher levels of energy efficiency. Given solar is currently among the cheapest forms of new generation capacity, further planning restrictions could also push up the cost of decarbonisation.

The government remains adamant that there is little to worry about and it will deliver on its legally-binding net zero and biodiversity goals. Its new review of the UK's Net Zero Strategy, led by Chris Skidmore, is expected before the end of the year and is set to explain how decarbonisation goals can be delivered in a way that drives increased investment and economic growth. The various mooted changes to farming subsidies, solar farm rules, and wider planning reforms are yet to be confirmed and could yet be scuppered by opposition from the public and Tory backbenchers alike.

But at the same time, the best-case scenario for farmers keen to expand natural carbon sinks and solar developers looking to turbocharge UK renewables deployment is that they face yet another period of investment chilling policy uncertainty. The worst-case scenario is that the expansion of two sectors that were expected to play a critical role in the net zero transition could be seriously stymied by new policies that have a negligible impact on food production but deal a huge blow to decarbonisation efforts.

Under such a scenario, the task faced by first Skidmore and then those Ministers required to present an updated Net Zero Strategy to the High Court would be made all the harder. If the government chooses to water down its efforts to expand natural carbon sinks and effectively blocks multiple gigawatts of new solar capacity then the onus would be on Ministers to rapidly identify alternative sources of emissions reductions and clean energy capacity that could be deployed at sufficient pace and scale so as to still deliver on the UK's carbon targets. Where these additional savings would come from remains unclear, but all alternative strategies would come with their own technical risks and cost implications. Such alternative plans would also have to be credible enough to convince the High Court that the government really does have a robust plan to deliver on its legally-binding emissions goals by the 2030s.

It is easy to see why investors, renewables developers, and conservationists are all so worried. The government can insist all it likes that net zero and biodiversity goals will be met, but without a clear explanation as to how and an end to policy proposals that will drive up emissions it is increasingly hard to take Ministers' assurances seriously.