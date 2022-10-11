'Game-changer': American Airlines announces investment in green hydrogen distribution network

American Airlines has announced it has invested equity in a company building a green hydrogen distribution and logistics network for the aviation sector, arguing the move will help it to meet its climate targets.

Universal Hydrogen, which has developed a system where hydrogen can be handled like cargo in modular capsules, is aiming to start hydrogen deliveries for regional aircraft in 2025, before then delivering to larger aircraft in the latter half of the decade.

The Los Angeles-based company claims its solution will eliminate the need for airports to invest in new fuelling infrastructure and will speed up fuel-loading operations as planes fuelled by low carbon hydrogen became an increasingly common fixture on runways in the coming years.

Derek Kerr, chief financial officer at American Airlines, said the technology had the potential to be a "game-changer" in the aviation sector's decarbonisation journey.

"As the world's largest airline, American has a responsibility to exercise leadership in making aviation sustainable," he said. "Our investment in Universal Hydrogen represents a vote of confidence for green hydrogen as a key element of a sustainable future for our industry."

The investment comes just a few months after the American Airlines - which operates the world's largest fleet of commercial aircraft - invested in UK-based hydrogen-electric aviation pioneer ZeroAvia.

American Airlines said the latest move made it the first US carrier to make direct investments focused on the development of both hydrogen-electric propulsion technology and hydrogen distribution logistics.

It said the investment in Universal Hydrogen would help it deliver its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions per unit of passenger and cargo payload by 45 per cent by 2035 against a 2019 baseline - a target that has been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

Universal Hydrogen is aiming for its network to ready to supply green hydrogen for regional and larger, single-aisle aircraft for auxiliary power in the late 2020s and then as a primary fuel by the mid-2030s, helping to accelerate the aviation sector's transition away from emisisons-intensive kerosene fuel.

Other strategic investors in Universal Hydrogen include Airbus Ventures, GE Aviation and Toyota Ventures.

The news comes just days after the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) last week agreed to a net zero by 2050 target for the global industry for the first time. Green groups warned the target was not sufficiently ambitious and was not supported by effective decarbonisation policies for the industry. But industry players hailed the new target as a major "milestone" that should help drive the development of more supportive climate policies and catalyse investment in emerging low carbon aviation technologies.