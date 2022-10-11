Government announces farming technology funding boost

The government has today announced plans for a further £12.5m of funding awards for automation and robotics projects through its Farming Innovation Programme, as part of a renewed push to expand the UK's horticulture sector.

Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena will today announce the funding will be made available in addition to the more than £70m already invested in industry-led research and development through the programme.

The new fund is now set to open in January with the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) agency and will match-fund projects that can demonstrate how they will drive economic growth, boost food security, and deliver on environmental commitments, the government said.

Previous projects supported through the programme have included fruit scouting robots, automated vegetable harvesters, and new types of fertiliser, all of which are designed to boost yields and reduce environmental impacts.

"We all rely on farmers and growers every day to produce high-quality food, and to look after our environment," said Jayawardena. "Whilst we have a high degree of food security, we can boost it further. We can increase home-grown fruit and vegetable production, which is why I am bringing in expert advice and match-funding robotics and automation projects.

"Technology offers huge opportunities to make farming greener and more productive, so we should harness it to help grow the economy, create jobs and improve food security too."

The announcement comes after Jayawardena last week visited the Netherlands to learn more about high-tech greenhouse and vertical growing approaches, touring a robotics institute and a glasshouse business which uses artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, and water neutral systems to grow produce.

He also announced plans to appoint an industry expert to work with the government to build a clearer picture of the barriers and opportunities faced by the Controlled Environment Horticulture sector. The new advisor, who is expected to be appointed later this year, will then be tasked with producing a set of recommendations and policy interventions that the government can implement to help boost the nascent industry.

Defra added that it was already exploring a number of potential reforms to help drive investment in the sector, including reviewing planning permission process to support new developments and considering plans to incentivise horticulture firms to make more use of surplus heat and CO2 from industrial processes, as well as renewable energy sources, to help drive down costs and emissions.

The news comes as the horticultural sector faces significant challenges in the form of soaring energy bills and staffing shortages, which have led some firms to scale back their operations. The Guardian reported last month that more than a third of the growers in the Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA) - one of the UK's largest hubs for commercial hirticulture - have successfully applied for planning permission to knock down 60 hectares of greenhouses and replace them with housing estates, warehouses, and small factories.

The news also comes as Jayawardena continues to face fierce criticism from environmental and renewable energy groups, following reports the government is reviewing proposed farming subsidy reforms, rules governing solar farm development, and a raft of planning regulations. The moves have been branded as an "attack on nature" by environmental campaigners who remain unconvinced by the government's assurances that it is still committed to delivering on its net zero and environmental goals.