Global Briefing: Greece runs grid on 100 per cent renewables

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Plus: President Biden to attend COP27; World Bank warns of climate risks to China; France takes aim at private jet emissions, and fresh Indonesia coal transition estimates

Greece runs on 100 per cent renewable power Greece has chalked up a major clean energy milestone this week, after the country's grid operator revealed it had operated solely on renewable electricity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Don't get washed away with greenwashing

Zoom in on Net Zero - with BSI's Martin Townsend

Most read
01

'Phenomenal rate': Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles inside 12 months

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Consumer goods giants team up to signal demand for chemically recycled plastic

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Amazon announces €1bn transportation electrification spree

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation, confirms de facto windfall tax to cap clean power profits

11 October 2022 • 7 min read
05

'Blackout Busters': Octopus Energy launches new energy saving incentive

10 October 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Politics

Liz Truss reasserts low tax agenda sparking fears for net zero spending

PM replaces Chancellor and reverses plans to abolish 45p corporation tax rate, but experts warn spending cuts likely still needed to fill hole left by remaining uncosted tax cuts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 October 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: UK Parliament
Politics

Jeremy Hunt replaces Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Former Foreign Secretary appointed to lead Treasury after Kwarteng's sacking earlier

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read
Sharma is set to deliver his speech in Washington D.C. later | Credit: iStock
Politics

Alok Sharma to call for global financial system overhaul to meet climate goals

Sharma's final major speech as COP26 President expected to focus on ramping up climate finance for developing nations

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 October 2022 • 4 min read