'Nature is the boss': Meet the the company which gave Nature a voting seat on its board

UK natural beauty produce brand Faith In Nature has revamped its legal status to give 'Nature' a voice and a vote on its executive board - but what does the move mean in practice?
If you want to bend the ear of corporate decision makers, company boardrooms are often seen as the best place to do it. The problem, of course, is getting a foot in the door in the first place. That...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial