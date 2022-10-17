'Nature is the boss': Meet the the company which gave Nature a voting seat on its board

Michael Holder
clock • 11 min read
Credit: Faith In Nature
Image:

Credit: Faith In Nature

UK natural beauty produce brand Faith In Nature has revamped its legal status to give 'Nature' a voice and a vote on its executive board - but what does the move mean in practice?

If you want to bend the ear of corporate decision makers, company boardrooms are often seen as the best place to do it. The problem, of course, is getting a foot in the door in the first place. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Walkers takes bite out of plastics with £14m packaging overhaul

Knitwear brand Peregrine targets 100 per cent 'regeneratively-sourced' British wool

Most read
01

'Phenomenal rate': Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles inside 12 months

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Consumer goods giants team up to signal demand for chemically recycled plastic

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Amazon announces €1bn transportation electrification spree

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation, confirms de facto windfall tax to cap clean power profits

11 October 2022 • 7 min read
05

London Stock Exchange finalises voluntary carbon market rules

10 October 2022 • 2 min read

More on Management

Corporate natural capital schemes need communities on board to succeed
Management

Corporate natural capital schemes need communities on board to succeed

Locals must be made essential partners in any privately funded nature or climate land projects, argues Green Alliance's James Elliott

James Elliott, Green Alliance
clock 17 October 2022 • 5 min read
Study: Four out of five cities faced 'significant climate hazards' this year
Risk

Study: Four out of five cities faced 'significant climate hazards' this year

New CDP report reveals widespread concern over escalating urban climate impacts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 October 2022 • 3 min read
Climate Action 100+: Top corporate polluters accused of failing to act on climate goals
Management

Climate Action 100+: Top corporate polluters accused of failing to act on climate goals

Underwhelming results of Climate Action 100+ benchmarking exercise prompts calls for reform of investo group's approach when it reboots for a new five-year cycle next year

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 October 2022 • 5 min read