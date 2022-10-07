Volvo and Tesla rev up electric truck delivery plans

The fast expanding electric truck market received a dual boost this week, as both Volvo Trucks and Tesla confirmed they were on track to deliver on landmark orders from blue chip clients before the end of the year.

Volvo Trucks announced it is to deliver fully electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon in Germany by year end. The 20 Volvo FH Electric trucks will be among the first deliveries from the HGV giant after is started series production of new heavy-duty electric models last month.

"Big actors in the transport business play a key role in leading the industry's efforts to lower its carbon footprint," said Jessica Sandström, senior vice president of product management at Volvo Trucks. "Therefore I'm glad that Amazon is working with us to help reduce their emissions in longer and heavier transport assignments.

"Globally we now have six electric truck models ready to order and in series production to meet the increasing demand for decarbonising goods transports. This is an encouraging step forward for reducing climate change impacts."

The FH Electric trucks boast a battery capacity of 540 kWh and a range of up to 300 km. As such, Volvo Trucks said the model can cover up to 500km during a normal workday if a top-up charge is added, for example during the lunch break.

The new trucks are expected to replace diesel models that currently operate within Amazon's fleet.

"Amazon is committed to decarbonizing its fleet, and the middle mile has been a notoriously hard-to-abate sector," said Andreas Marschner, vice president for transportation services Europe at the company. "That's why welcoming these electric heavy goods vehicles from Volvo into our fleet is such a critical milestone. We're operating one of the fastest-growing commercial transportation electrification programs, and we'll continue to invest and innovate to decarbonise and deliver packages to customers with zero emissions."

The news came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that production has now started of the company's Tesla Semi Truck with the first deliveries for PepsiCo due to arrive on December 1st. "500 mile range & super fun to drive," Musk added.

Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

The confirmation follows a series of production delays from Tesla since the fully electric truck was first announced in 2017 when PepsiCo placed an order reserving 100 trucks.

According to Reuters, the truck is expected to cost $180,000, although it is set to qualify for a tax break of up to $40,000 under a subsidy program approved by the US Senate.