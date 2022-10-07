Green groups warn of legal action as UK launches new oil and gas licensing round

The UK's oil and gas authority has officially launched a new licensing round for North Sea exploration, prompting environmental campaigners to threaten legal action.

The North Sea Transition Authority has pledged to distribute more than 100 licenses to companies covering 900 potential locations, as it vowed to encourage production "as fast as possible" by opening up licensing for new sites with known hydrocarbon reserves close to existing infrastructure.

Business and Energy Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said boosting oil and gas production was critical to enhance the UK's energy independence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent shortage of fossil gas supplies across Europe.

"Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine means it is now more important than ever that we make the most of sovereign energy resources, strengthening our energy security now and into the future," Rees-Mogg said. "Ensuring our energy independence means exploiting the full potential of our North Sea assets to boost domestic production - recognising that producing gas in the has a lower carbon footprint than importing from abroad."

But the decision to press ahead with fresh fossil fuel exploration has been swiftly condemned by climate campaigners, with Greenpeace signalling it is exploring how to challenge the licensing round in court after branding the move as "possibly unlawful".

Energy experts have warned expanding oil and gas production will keep British households dependent on volatile and expensive fossil fuels for years to come and make it significantly harder to meet legally binding emissions goals. They have also warned that fields explored today will fail as a near-term solution to the current gas shortage, given that projects can take more than a decade to come online.

"New oil and gas licences won't lower energy bills for struggling families this winter or any winter soon nor provide energy security in the medium term," said Philip Evans, Greenpeace energy transition campaigner. "New licences - and more importantly more fossil fuels - solve neither of those problems but will make the climate crisis even worse. They are possibly unlawful and we will be carefully examining opportunities to take action."

There are significant concerns that fresh oil and gas licensing could breach future climate budgets, tarnish the nation's climate record, and seriously dent its ability to advocate for bolder climate action on the global stage.

The International Energy Agency warned in 2021 that no new fossil fuel fields should come online if the world is to meet climate goals.

But the North Sea Transition Authority said it was possible for any gas discoveries achieved through the upcoming licensing round to be quickly exploited, noting that recent analysis had found the average time between discovery and first production was "close to five years and falling".

The body also stressed that the UK's oil and gas sector remained committed to slashing its production emissions by 10 per cent by 2025 and a quarter by 2027 and had already cut emissions by more than a fifth between 2018 and 2021.

"The industry has committed to halving upstream emissions by 2030 and investing heavily in electrification, carbon storage and hydrogen," said North Sea Transition Authority chief executive Dr Andy Samuel. "Signs are promising so far - our first carbon storage round closed last month with 26 applications from 19 companies across all the areas we offered."

The licensing round comes a couple weeks after the government officially launched a new Climate Compatibility Checkpoint, which requires new oil and gas projects to meet criteria covering the emissions generated from oil and gas production; how emissions compare internationally; and the contribution the project makes to energy security.

However, the exercise was branded a "worthless charade" and "wave through test" by climate campaigners and energy experts, who pointed out that proposed tests covering oil and gas firms adoption of energy transition technologies and emissions that would result when extracted oil and gas is used had been axed from the final version of the Climate Compatability Checkpoint.

The move comes as the government continues to face calls to from opposition parties, fuel poverty and climate campaigners to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies that are reaping record profits during the ongoing gas shortage.

Ministers have argued such a move could dent investor confiidence in the UK, but earlier this week outgoing Shell boss Ben van Beurden appeared to agree that further taxes on oil and gas companies were necessary to protect protect vulnerable people from the soaring energy costs.

Speaking at an oil industry event earlier this week, van Beurden said: "You cannot have a market that behaves in such a way - logically and effectively and everything else - that it's going to damage a significant part of society."