Zenobē and Zeelo team up for UK electric bus trial programme

Smart bus platform Zeelo has today teamed up with electric bus and energy storage specialist Zenobe in a bid to accelerate the roll out of zero emission buses in the UK.

The new partnership will see Zeelo's network of 200 bus and coach operators trial electric buses, including support from temporary charging infrastructure provided by Zenobē.

Zeelo's smart bus platform helps provide corporate and education sector clients with access to private bus services, and currently enables 150,000 bus journeys a month in the UK. The company has set a target of switching 10 million bus and coach journeys to electric by 2030 through partnerships with electric vehicle (EV) specialists like Zenobē.

The partnership - which builds on Zenobē's support for over 580 electric vehicles across 24 depots globally - will enable the companies to deliver co-branded electric buses and coaches to provide work and school commutes.

The relationship will also allow Zeelo and Zenobē to work closely together to identify opportunities for large-scale fleet electrification, allowing operators in Zeelo's network to reach net zero in line with the UK's legally binding 2050 targets, the companies said.

The announcement of the new partnership follows existing co-operation between the two companies, which has seen them provide an electric bus service for students at Dwight School London and an electric coach that will operate at London Heathrow airport and as a shuttle service for staff at McLaren Automotive.

"Zeelo and Zenobē share a vision to drive the nation to cleaner transport and Zenobē is the ideal partner with its strong track record of electrifying depots for bus and coach operators," said Sam Ryan, CEO of Zeelo. "Zeelo has an ambitious vision not only to up-switch over eight million Zeelo journeys per year to electric buses within the next three to five years, but also to support over 200 family-run bus and coach operators to be able to afford to invest in electric fleets.

"Transport is an essential public service alongside education and health and there is enormous scope to set an industry precedent for collaboration. Through our partnership with Zenobē we can help kick-start a national transition out of a reliance on diesel amid the fuel crisis. That doesn't just mean cutting people a deal, but actually ensuring that electric buses feel comfortable and safe to drive and easy to charge."

His comments were echoed by Steven Meersman, co-founder of Zenobē, who said the company was "excited to join forces with fellow transport innovator Zeelo to explore ways to make it easier for bus and coach operators to switch to electric today".

"At Zenobē we've got a global goal to support 3,000 electric vehicles by 2025 and with this collaboration we're allowing these operators to trial the technology," he said. "Electrification of both bus and coach will play a pivotal role in transport decarbonisation and can help Zeelo and its customers to achieve their zero emission commitments. We hope that together we can build confidence and appetite for a permanent solution. To be a truly sustainable working relationship, this needs to deliver environmental and financial gains for Zeelo and its partners, while providing cleaner, greener transport for students and commuters."