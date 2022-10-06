Stena Bulk plots carbon capture technology on tanker vessel

Shipping firm Stena Bulk has announced it is launching a two-year project aimed at demonstrating how onboard carbon capture technology could stop 30 per cent of a tanker vessel's carbon emissions from reaching the atmosphere.

The three-phase project, which is being run alongside the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, will see a carbon capture system installed on one of Stena's medium-range tankers.

The project is aiming to prove that "at least 30 per cent" of absolute emissions generated during normal vessel operations and on deep-sea voyages can be captured using technology installed on board, according to the update.

Engineering group Alfa Laval, standards body the American Bureau of Shipping, ship design company Deltamarin, and research organisation TNO are also supporting the venture, which would see Stena partner with other companies to offload, sequester or reuse carbon captured on board.

The partners claim the project will be the first to demonstrate end-to-end shipboard carbon capture at "such a large scale and across the value chain".

The tie-up is announced just a few weeks after chemicals giant BASF and shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries announced they intend to work together to explore the feasibility of installing carbon capture and storage on vessels, pledging to collaborate on a marinisation study and the engineering design and construction of a carbon capture unit.

Erik Hanell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk, said the new project could pave the way for a more sustainable shipping industry.

"We are constantly working to push sustainability and technology boundaries to drive our industry forward," he said. "By participating in this initiative and collaborating with our consortium partners, we hope to step closer to making carbon capture a reality for the global fleet. We are eager to see and share the results of this project as they unfold over the next couple of years."

The collaboration will rely on non-proprietary equipment and processes, so results can be shared broadly and publicly to maximise learning and encourage further development, Stena said.

The company added that it hoped to identify a pathway to reducing the cost of onboard carbon capture to €150 per tonne of carbon or lower, noting that such a price point would allow the technology to be commercially deployed in the near future.



Shipping is one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gas emissions, with the vast majority of cargo ships today running on heavy fuel oil, which is energy dense but heavily polluting.

Carbon capture and storage is one avenue being explored by the industry to reduce its emissions, alongside switching to alternative fuels, such as biofuel, ammonia, hydrogen, synthetic methanol, and batteries.

The new project has been announced just days after the UK government backed plans to develop a zero-emission multi-fuel station that would power hydrogen and electric ships.

The novel design concept has been drawn up a group of companies led by Unitrove, the company which built the world's first liquid hydrogen bunkering facility for zero emission ships in Glasgow. Other members of the consortium include hydrogen-powered ship maker ACUA Ocean, project management and delivery company Zero Emissions Maritime Technology, and the University of Strathclyde.

Unitrove revealed this week that its project had clinched "thousands of pounds" of government funding in the second round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition 2 (CDMC2).

Also among the 31 other projects to snap up funding from the £12m grant scheme last week were three projects that aim to advance the development of green shipping corridors between ports, including the Clean Tyde Shipping Corridor consortium, the Aberdeen Harbour Board and ACUA Ocean hydrogen-powered North Sea crossing study, and the (GCSS) study between the Port of Dover and the Ports of Calais and Dunkirk.

The hope is that green shipping corridors might pave the way to international agreements that would ensure that only zero emission vessels, including ferries, leisure, crafts and workboats could travel on certain routes between the UK and foreign ports, the government said.

The Department for Transport announced the winners as it launched the third round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition earlier this week, announcing £60m was up for grabs in the grant scheme's next phase, which will run from April 2023 and March 2025.

"The UK has always been a proud seafaring nation and helping the maritime sector to be more environmentally-friendly will mean it continues to play a key role in the UK's economy for generations to come," said Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan. "This World Maritime Day we're announcing funding to harness the best innovations the UK has to offer - proving that tackling climate change can go hand-in-hand with business innovation, job creation and supercharging economic growth."

In furter green shipping news, ferry service Hurtigruten Norway has announced it has submitted an application for funding that will enable it start developing ships with zero emissions for its Coastal Express line, which covers 34 ports across the Norwegian coast.

In addition to submitting a bid for funding, the cruise line said it had enlisted 13 "industry-leading" partners to the project, which aims to develop zero emission ships by 2030 that are customised for the Norwegian coast.