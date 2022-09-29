Businesses 'unaware' of their pensions' climate impact, research finds

Businesses are in the dark about the carbon footprint of their pension schemes despite most employees wanting their pots to be more sustainable, according to research findings published today by the Make My Money Matter (MMMM) campaign and Scottish Widows.

The study, conducted by sustainability research house Route2, signals poor awareness among company leadership around the link between pensions and climate change.

It found that the investments of FTSE100 pension schemes financed an estimated 131 million tonnes of unreported carbon emissions each year - equivalent to roughly one third of the UK's annual carbon emissions.

Using data predominantly derived from assessments of companies' defined benefit pension schemes, the research calculates that emissions financed by typical FTSE100 company pensions are seven times higher than the reported Scope 1 and 2 operational emissions of those companies.

Meanwhile, less than half - 45 per cent - of CEOs and business leaders said they knew that their company pension scheme could be driving climate change, while less than 10 per cent of FTSE100 companies mentioned pensions within their sustainability strategies, according to the report.

However, Scottish Widows' research found that staff increasingly wanted their employers to offer more sustainable pensions. Some 72 per cent of workers wanted their employer to invest their pension sustainably, while current job seekers said this was a top-five priority, alongside flexible working and attractive holiday packages, according to the research.

Screenwriter and MMMM co-founder Richard Curtis said the research finding underscored that, for organisations to be acting credibly and decisively on climate, green pensions needed to form a core part of their plans.

"We hope this report acts as an urgent wake-up call and puts company pensions - and the billions invested by them each year - at the heart of all organisations' sustainability strategies," he said. "Doing so will not only help companies tackle climate change, but also send a powerful signal to the pensions industry that it's time we all made our money matter in the historic fight for our planet and the people who live on it."

As a result, the MMMM campaign is calling on all businesses to sign up to its Green Pensions Charter, in addition to committing to offer their employees a net zero aligned pension.

More work to be done

Scottish Widows head of pension investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle added that while progress has been made, there is still a huge amount of work to do in helping employers ensure their employees' savings are invested in sustainable ways.

"Many companies simply aren't aware of how their pension schemes are undermining or even undoing the sustainability progress they are making across their operations," she said. "Today's workforce expects its employers to take an active stance on social and environmental issues."

Nazarova-Doyle added that, with the help of providers, business leaders now have "real opportunity to unleash the power of pensions as a force for positive change" and ensure their employees' retirement savings are channelled into sustainable portfolios.

Businesswoman and Dragon's Den investor Deborah Meaden, who has also thrown her weight behind the MMMM campaign for a net zero UK pensions sector, said businesses could both help address the climate crisis "and give themselves a competitive advantage" by greening their pensions offering.

"The reality is that the most glittering sustainability strategy can be seriously undermined by harmful pensions investments," she said. "So, with mounting concerns around greenwashing, it is critical businesses put their money where their mouths are on climate change. Greening your pension is the perfect place to start."

A version of this story originally appeared at Professional Pensions.