Illegal timber trade hits record high

Governments urged to double down on efforts to tackle illegal logging ahead of COP27

An estimated 15 per cent of all timber exports, worth around $19bn, were traded illegally over the past two decades, according to a new report from Chatham House, which warns the illegal timber trade is bigger than previously thought.

The influential think tank estimates more than two thirds of recent tropical deforestation has taken place in breach of local laws and regulations. The surge in illegal deforestation devastates crucial habitats and carbon sinks, while depriving developing economy governments of tens of millions of dollars in lost revenues, Chatham House said.

"Forests are critical in the battle against climate breakdown; the world's biggest source of terrestrial biodiversity; a source of timber and other products; and, crucially, a home and livelihood for millions of people - but they are being destroyed by the illegal timber trade," said Alison Hoare, research fellow at Chatham House. "With escalating climate and biodiversity crises, now is the time for governments to double down on efforts to tackle illegal logging."

The report found that the bulk of illegal timber products are from China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia, with demand driven by "rocketing global demand" for wood and paper products.

China was found to be "overwhelmingly" the largest global importer of illegal timber, both for the manufacture of products for re-export and increasingly to supply its domestic market.

However, Chatham House said there are signs some progress is being made to tackle the problem. While the total amount of timber traded globally was found to be higher than ever, the report found the proportion of illegal timber has declined over the last two decades, from between 24 to 48 per cent of 37 countries' exports in 2000, to between eight and 29 per cent in 2018.

According to the report, policies to control the trade in legal timber, reform legal frameworks, and new systems for timber licensing have all helped crack down on illegal operators. Increasing transparency in the timber supply chain and improving the participation of diverse groups in decision-making has further helped to curtail flows of illegal timber.

In addition, the EU's new rules to ban the import of illegal timber has ramped up pressure on companies and markets that import timber to ensure they are sourcing material from legal operators, leading to improved transparency and tracking within supply chains.

Yet the overall conclusion of the report is that "the picture is mixed". It found that legal reforms are being undermined by poor enforcement and implementation, as well as corruption, which allows illegal operators to continue to prosper. Meanwhile, rural communities and governments continue to lose out on millions of dollars of revenues at the same time as facing the huge environmental impacts that come with uncontrolled deforestation.. 

Thiago Uehara, research fellow at Chatham House, said the timber and paper sectors are not yet doing enough to ensure sustainable development, and urged government to take urgent action to tackle the illegal timber trade ahead of this autumn's COP27 Climate Summit by better enforcing existing laws, improving transparency, and widening participation in forest sector decision making.

He added: "Only then can civil society hold governments and the private sector to account, and only then can international commitments made at COP26 become a reality."

