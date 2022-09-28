Lights, camera, climate action? How TV and film companies can help drive a low-carbon future

Ecologi's Linda Adams sets out how production companies can reduce their own carbon footprint, and encouraging audiences to tackle theirs
As Succession and Squid Game swept the Emmys earlier this month, much was rightly made of the artistic achievements of those involved. But little is said about the role the TV industry has to play in helping...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial