Artemis Technologies unveils design for 100 per cent electric ferry

clock • 4 min read
Credit: Artemis Technologies
Image:

Credit: Artemis Technologies

With top speed of 38 knots and a foiling range of 115 nautical miles at 25 knots, new vessels aim to decarbonise the global passenger ferry market

Maritime technology company Artemis Technologies has unveiled the design of its new 100 per cent electric EF-24 Passenger vessel, which the company hailed as a "commercially viable, green transport solution...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Course correction: How the aviation industry needs to re-navigate its flight path to net zero

Plans advance for Teesside Green Lithium refinery

Most read
01

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis deepens

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'We need a robust plan': Business leaders urge PM to accelerate net zero transition to tackle energy crisis

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
04

'Get Britain building': Chancellor lifts block on onshore wind projects in new 'growth plan'

23 September 2022 • 11 min read
05

Octopus Energy to double payments for homes which sell solar power back to grid

21 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Transport

What does the falling pound mean for the green economy?
Policy

What does the falling pound mean for the green economy?

BusinessGreen talks to green business and finance experts about how the slump in sterling might impact businesses and investors driving the UK's transition to a low carbon economy

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 September 2022 • 9 min read
Plans advance for Teesside Green Lithium refinery
Supply chain

Plans advance for Teesside Green Lithium refinery

Engineering services company Worley to work with Green Lithium to deliver refinery that aims to produce 50,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium a year

Amber Rolt
clock 27 September 2022 • 2 min read
Salesforce to launch carbon credit marketplace
Carbon Trading

Salesforce to launch carbon credit marketplace

New Net Zero Marketplace connects projects from Climate Impact Partners, Pachama, South Pole, and others to any business that wants to invest in credits

Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
clock 23 September 2022 • 3 min read