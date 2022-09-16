NGOs step up calls for banks to restrict financing of fossil fuels

A global coalition of NGOs has this week written to many of the world's largest banks, including HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, urging them to restrict their financing of fossil fuel projects in order to align with the recently strengthened membership criteria of the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign.

In an open letter to the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) and the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), the NGOs stressed the importance of the NZBA ensuring that its members comply with the latest guidelines set out by the Race to Zero campaign.

The UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, of which NZBA is a partner, updated its criteria for its members in June. The group significantly strengthened the standards businesses, states, and other cities need to meet to continue as members of the group, calling on them to enact ambitious near term emissions goals and introduce robust decarbonisation plans.

Specifically, members of the campaign must commit, at a minimum, to halting deforestation and "phasing down and out" all fossil fuels, by restricting the development, financing, and facilitating of new fossil fuel assets. Significantly, for the banking sector no new coal projects should be enabled through the activities of Race to Zero members.

The seven finance-focused net zero alliances under the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) umbrella are required to meet the updated minimum criteria by June 2023.

As such, leading NGOs including ShareAction, BankTrack, and Reclaim Finance have written to UNEP-FI, following reports that a UNEP-FI spokesperson said it was "unlikely" that individual alliances will need to update their core commitments in order to meet Race to Zero's new rules.

The NGOs warned that the approach risked undermining the credibility of UNEP-FI's role as convenor of three of the GFANZ member alliances and its net zero commitment.

In its letter, the group asked the NZBA to "urgently" respond by outlining the timeline and process for updating its guidelines to maintain its accreditation, as well as the accountability mechanism that will ensure its members are aware of and will comply with their new obligations.

The letter urged the NZBA to go beyond the UN's minimum 'Starting Line' criteria by also playing a proactive leadership role, such as explaining how they will support climate-affected communities in order to ensure a fair transition.

"With 115 member banks representing almost 40 per cent of global banking assets, the NZBA has a key role to play in limiting global warming to a 1.5C world," said Kelly Shields, senior campaign officer, ShareAction. "It is vital that the alliance updates its guidelines in line with the strengthened Race to Zero criteria to ensure member banks act with the ambition needed to address the climate crisis."

Johan Frijns, executive director BankTrack, said the new Race to Zero criteria "leaves no doubt that reaching net zero means ending our reliance on, and the financing of, fossil fuels as soon as possible, starting with coal".

"It is embarrassing, and ultimately fatal for the credibility of the NZBA if it does not now strengthen its membership criteria accordingly, right when the world is facing one climate disaster after another," he added. "Joining the alliance was always going to be about this: stop financing fossil fuels."

His comments were echoed by Paddy McCully, senior analyst at Reclaim Finance, who said the NZBA needed to "urgently strengthen its guidelines".

"The credibility of the NZBA, GFANZ and the financial sector's overall commitment to action on climate change will be badly damaged if its member banks are allowed to claim net zero alignment and then blithely continue to finance the same dirty activities they have in the past," he added.

The NZBA plans to review its guidelines by April 2024, but the NGOs have called for the review to be brought forward so that members can adjust their policies in time for the June 2023 deadline.

In a statement, UNEP-FI said that the NZBA had "its own autonomous governance process" but that it was currently working through its response to the new Race to Zero criteria "and outcomes from this work will take some time to move through both the Alliance's governance processes and an engagement process with Race to Zero".

"The Alliance recognises the dynamic nature of climate change and will respond to evolving standards and scientific assessments to ensure that the Alliance remains the premier global climate mitigation initiative for the banking industry," the statement added.