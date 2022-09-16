Climate tech accelerator Subak seeks £20m to fund international expansion

Global climate tech accelerator Subak has this week announced it is looking to raise £20m to fund the expansion of eight new data-led climate centres across six continents by 2025 that aim to help catalyse a new wave of climate tech development.

Subak said the new centres, or nodes, would aim to be self-sustaining and led by local experts who would work to "tackle the region's most critical issues and create a cascading global impact".

In addition, Subak said the new funds would be used to develop a technology platform to connect climate tech developers and projects with potential funders, an approach it said would help to democratise access to climate funding around the world and allow funders to directly invest in critical environmental projects.

Subak describes itself as "the first global not-for-profit accelerator and regranter for data-led climate startup". It added that unique model offers a vital funding route to those early stage climate tech firms that are not suitable to equity funding, which allows start ups to scale their missions without the pressure to deliver profit.

The organisation was launched in 2021 by Baroness Bryony Worthington, one of the authors of the UK's Climate Change Act. With two hubs established in the UK and Australia and a global Data Catalogue in operation, Subak said it is projected to fund and scale hundreds of data-led climate organisations and projects in the next five years.

As such, it is now looking to raise additional funds to support its expansion.

"We call on all investors who share our sense of urgency and commitment to the climate crisis to join us in this pivotal phase of Subak's journey and the larger fight against climate change," said said Amali de Alwis, chief executive of Subak. "Equity funding in the climate sector is vital but it cannot be the only option - we need a unified approach from the for-profit and not-for-profit worlds if we're going to have a real impact on the climate crisis.

"It's our mission at Subak to help bring these worlds together and create a cascade of global climate impact. If a single organisation that we support can influence policy, empower activists and drive change in consumer behaviour - then imagine what's possible when we apply this framework on a worldwide scale."

Baroness Bryony Worthington, co-founder of Subak, said the organisation had been established "to build a global ecosystem of organisations and individuals that are using data tools for climate solutions in the charitable and not-for-profit sector".

"We see an incredible untapped potential to fund and scale climate interventions that are primed for impact rather than profit," she added. "Often it is civil society that creates the perfect conditions for not-for-profits to enter markets and scale but they receive very little support. And out of the 100 most well-funded not-for-profits in the US in 2021, none were exclusively focused on climate mitigation. This fundraise marks the beginning of Subak's next chapter - new organisations are invited to learn more, offer feedback and provide funding to help usher in climate solutions at speed."