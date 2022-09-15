Net Zero Festival: Chris Skidmore to deliver keynote speech

MP tasked with undertaking the government's new Net Zero Review to speak at flagship event on September 29th

Chris Skidmore is to deliver the opening keynote address on day two of this year's Net Zero Festival on September 29th, providing an update on plans to deliver the government's latest review of the UK's net zero strategy.

The Conservative MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment was last week appointed by the new Prime Minister Liz Truss to lead a fresh review of the UK's climate goals to explore whether the UK is currently working towards its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in a way that does not place "undue burdens" on the economy.

Skidmore said he was "delighted" to have been invited by the PM to conduct the review. "I'm committed to ensuring we continue to lead the world in our net zero plans in a way that is pro-business and pro-growth," he wrote on Twitter. "I've been asked to report back by the end of 2022, so no there's time to lose."

He joins a stellar line-up at this year's Net Zero Festival, which will place at The Mermaid theatre in central London over two days from September 28th.

Day one will kick off with a keynote speech from Climate Change Committee chief executive Chris Stark, which will followed by a host of presentations, panel debates, performances, and workshops on every aspect of the net zero transition over the two days.

Over 700 delegates from across the green economy are registered to attend, providing a unique opportunity to hear from leading players in the net zero transition and share best practices with colleagues from multiple industries. 

There are a limited number of places left and you can register to attend through the Net Zero Festival website.

