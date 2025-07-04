Nigel Topping confirmed as preferred candidate to chair Climate Change Committee

Former UN climate change high-level champion for COP26 and CCC business champion named as likely next chair for UK's climate advisory body
Former UN climate change high-level champion for COP26, Nigel Topping, has today been announced as the preferred candidate to chair the UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC). The UK, Scottish and Welsh...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis