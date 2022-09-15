'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

Yvon Chouinard has transferred his ownership of the US brand to two holding trusts | Credit: Patagonia

Yvon Chouinard, the founder of leading US outdoor brand Patagonia, has transferred his family's ownership of the multi-billion dollar business into two holding trusts in a bid to permanently enshrine its sustainability values and funnel its profits towards fighting the nature and climate crises.

Having been under Chouinard family ownership since it was first founded five decades ago, the activist brand revealed late last night that all its voting stock - which totals two per cent of the stock - has been transferred into the new Patagonia Purpose Trust in order to "create a more permanent legal structure to enshrine Patagonia's purpose and values".

The remainder of the non-voting stock - 98 per cent of the business - has been transferred to the Holdfast Collective, which plans to use "every dollar received from Patagonia to protect nature and biodiversity, support thriving communities and fight the environmental crisis".

Each year, profits that are not reinvested back into the business are to be distributed by Patagonia as a dividend to the Holdfast Collective, which the firm expects to be in the region of $100m, depending on the performance of the business, it explained.

Chouinard, Patagonia's founder, former owner, and current board member, is a well-known environmental champion and philanthropist, with his interests largely stemming from his passion for rock-climbing and other outdoor activities.

In a statement yesterday, the 83-year-old said he was "dead serious about saving this planet", and that in transferring his family's ownership of the hugely successful outdoor apparel brand to an environmental holding trust he was "making Earth our only shareholder".

"It's been a half-century since we began our experiment in responsible business," said Chouinard. "If we have any hope of a thriving planet 50 years from now, it demands all of us doing all we can with the resources we have. As the business leader I never wanted to be, I am doing my part. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source. We're making Earth our only shareholder. I am dead serious about saving this planet."

Patagonia has long held a reputation for its environmental values, gaining particular fame as a self-described "activist company" during Donald Trump's presidency when it sued the federal government over its plans to reduce protected lands in Utah.

This is the largest elimination of protected land in American history.

Take Action: https://t.co/biZPxo7PHh#BearsEars pic.twitter.com/OqW9FHPk3Q — Patagonia (@patagonia) December 4, 2017

The California-based firm, which employs 1,000 staff worldwide and is estimated to have generated 1.5bn in revenues last year, is a certified B-Corporation and has set its sight on becoming 'carbon neutral' by 2025. In 2018, the company also enshrined saving the planet as its core 'purpose'.

Following the announcement late yesterday, Patagonia has updated its website to include the statement that "Earth is our only shareholder" alongside an open letter from Chouinard.

In the letter, Chouinard states that he "never wanted to be a businessman" and that while the company was "doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it's not enough".

"We need to find a new way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company's values intact," he wrote. "Truth be told, there were no good options available. So, we created our own."

"Despite its immensity, the Earth's resources are not infinite, and it's clear we've exceeded its limits," the letter continues. "But it's also resilient. We can save out planet if we commit to it."

Despite the change in ownership, Patagonia said its day-to-day leadership would remain the same and that it would continue to donate one per cent of its sales each year to "grassroots activities", which have in the past included a $1m donation to Back Lives Matter.

Ryan Gellert, Patagonia's CEO and board member, will continue at the helm of the company. In a statement, he said he hoped the new ownership structure would "inspire a new way of doing business that puts people and planet first".

"Two years ago, the Chouinard family challenged a few of us to develop a new structure with two central goals," he said. "They wanted us to both protect the purpose of the business and immediately and perpetually release more funding to fight the environmental crisis. We believe this new structure delivers on both and we hope it will inspire a new way of doing business that puts people and planet first."