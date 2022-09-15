Reports: Government to delay or ditch landmark Energy Bill

A key plank of the government's net zero strategy and long-term energy security plans could be delayed or ditched altogether, as the government seeks to prioritise its emergency response to soaring energy costs.

According to reports in The I newspaper, the government's landmark Energy Security Bill is set to be paused or ditched altogether by the new Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg who has signalled that he instead wants to prioritise reforms designed to curb wholesale power prices and accelerate renewable energy development.

The paper said that Rees-Mogg told officials on Monday that he planned to effectively put on hold the Energy Bill currently going through the House of Lords, according to multiple sources.

The Department is expected to instead focus on fast-tracking proposed electricity market reforms to decouple electricity prices from soaring wholesale gas prices and introduce a new ‘locational pricing' regime that would allow different power prices in different parts of the country - an approach advocates say could help to incentivise renewable energy development and the roll out of smart grid technologies.

Former Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng launched consultations on the proposed reforms earlier this summer, but the government is now expected to try and fast-track the moves, which could help to curb energy costs by minimising the role of wholesale gas in setting prices.

The move will be welcomed in some quarters as evidence Rees-Mogg is committed to driving new renewables development alongside his controversial support for new fracking projects and fossil fuel infrastructure development. "He wants to go full throttle on the best prospects for renewables," a government source told The i. "Offshore wind will be the biggest focus but supply needs to be increased everywhere."

However, some experts have warned that switching to a locational pricing regime could create an investment hiatus as developers adjust to the new market rules, while others have argued that it would be better to tackle grid constraints in hotspots for renewable energy generation through investment in smart grid functionality and new grid capacity.

Meanwhile, energy policy experts expressed frustration at the news the wider Energy Security Bill could be shelved so as to allow the market reforms to be prioritised.

The Bill was presented to Parliament earlier this summer by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who was promoted to Chancellor in Liz Truss' new government.

Speaking at the time, he described the legislation as "the biggest reform of our energy system in a decade".

"To ensure we are no longer held hostage by rogue states and volatile markets, we must accelerate plans to build a truly clean, affordable, home-grown energy system in Britain," he said. "We're going to slash red tape, get investment into the UK, and grab as much global market share as possible in new technologies to make this plan a reality. The measures in the Energy Security Bill will allow us to stand on our own two feet again, reindustrialise our economy and protect the British people from eye-watering fossil fuel prices into the future."

The Bill features 26 separate 'measures' designed to accelerate investment in domestic energy generation, tackle volatile fossil fuel prices, and accelerate the net zero transition.

The government predicted the Bill would help drive an unprecedented £100bn of private sector investment by 2030 in the UK energy industry, largely in new clean technologies such as hydrogen and offshore wind that are expected to support around 480,000 green jobs by the end of the decade.

At the heart of the Bill are long-awaited proposals to introduce a new policy framework designed to enable predictable returns for companies investing in new carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs and hydrogen production capacity. The promise of new 'business models' for companies deploying CCS and hydrogen technologies was accompanied by plans to establish a regulation and licensing framework to enable the development of a new CO2 transport and storage networks.

Moreover, the Bill is set to enable the government's plans to deliver a large village hydrogen heating trial by 2025, following confirmation of two potential locations in Whitby, in the Ellesmere Port area, and Redcar.

The Bill also promised to deliver a major boost to the fledgling heat pump and district heat network markets, with Ofgem appointed for the first time to oversee regulation of heat networks and ensure fair pricing in the fast-expanding sector. In addition, it set out plans for a "market-based mechanism for the low-carbon heat industry to step up investment and lower the cost of electric heat pumps, while scaling up domestic manufacturing and installation".

Further new powers were designed to enhance protection against increasing network prices and introduce a new independent Future System Operator, which would "take a whole-system approach to coordinating and planning Great Britain's energy system, looking across electricity, gas, and other emerging markets such as hydrogen and CCUS".

It remains unclear how much of the Bill will be retained by the new government and when and if it will be advanced through Parliament.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

But writing on Twitter, Josh Buckland, former civil servant and a partner at consultancy Flint Global warned that completely dropping the Energy Bill "would remove [the] pathway to deliver major hydrogen, CCUS and heat network projects".

"Not entirely clear how that helps deliver more homegrown energy," he said, adding that "whatever you think of the long-term merits of major wholesale reform and locational pricing, they won't accelerate investment swiftly or radically cut bills. Will ratchet up uncertainty and lead to more intervention not less. Need's real, measured thought."

His comments were echoed by Amy Mount, senior associate at the European Climate Foundation, who said: "Can see why Rees Mogg would want to prioritise the immediate crisis but to do that at the expense of long term resilience would be shortsighted. There's a lot of sensible non-controversial stuff in the Bill as currently drafted."

Dr Doug Parr, policy director for Greenpeace UK, also voiced concerns at the potential impact of the legislation being shelved. "The Energy Bill isn't perfect but ministers shouldn't throw away the baby with the bath water," he said. "By now, most people agree that our broken energy market needs fixing, and this bill is a good opportunity to do so. It already includes measures to drive up heat pump installations, which is key to protecting households from spiralling gas prices and cutting climate-wrecking emissions. And ministers could use the bill to bring in new standards to improve our energy-wasting homes and bring down bills whilst removing the absurd barriers blocking solar and wind, the cheapest energy sources we have. This provides the long-term solution to our energy woes the Prime Minister is looking for, not fracking or more drilling in the North Sea."

In related news, reports today in The Independent revealed the fracking industry is lobbying for tremor rules and planning processes to be relaxed so as to ensure the government's lifting of the moratorium on fracking projects would allow drilling to actually proceed.

Last week, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the government would lift the ban on all fracking projects in the UK and allow new drilling where communities support the activity.

But the industry has warned that without further planning reforms it is unlikely to be able to proceed with new projects. The UK's first fracking well had to repeatedly suspend operations after it breached government rules requiring any tremors to be below 0.5 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, campaigners are sceptical that the government can deliver on its pledge to only allow fracking projects where they command community support, given polling show high levels of public opposition to new projects.

As such, the industry is calling for the rules governing tremors to be relaxed and for the government to introduce new fast-tracked planning rules and support proposals for incentive schemes that could see people living new drilling projects enjoy lower energy bills.