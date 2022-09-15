Monta scores €30m backing to take EV charging management platform global

Electric vehicle (EV) charging management platform Monta has secured a further €30m through its latest funding round, with the Denmark-based firm planning use the proceeds to expand its business into North America for the first time and boost its presence in the UK, Scandinavia, and Germany.

The latest fundraise, announced yesterday, brings Monta's fundraising total to date to €50m. The round was led by investment manager Energize Ventures with participation from returning investors, including Creandum, Pale Blue Dot, byFounders, and Headline.

Monta claims its EV platform is designed to "power the EV ecosystem" by supporting drivers, companies, cities and the electricity grid with an integrated software solution that helps manage the transition to electric mobility.

The firm said that with global EV sales rising by more than 65 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year, the lack of EV charging infrastructure remains "one of the biggest hurdles to mass adoption" of electric cars.

In Europe alone, around 3,000 new public EV charge points need installing every week in order to meet the EU's target for one million charge points operating across the continent by 2025, according to Monta. But it warned that customer experience of charging infrastructure was too often "hampered" by a "highly fragmented ecosystem of charge point operators and owners".

The firm's all-in-one EV charging platform is therefore designed to offer charge point owners full visibility on charge point use, pricing, access, and transactions, the company claims. For EV drivers, meanwhile, the platform provides reservation, virtual queuing, and payment features as well as access to public charge points.

"We are aiming to fully digitalise the EV ecosystem to tackle all the immediate challenges within the industry and build toward a more transparent and flexible future," said Monta CEO Casper Rasmussen. "By partnering with hardware OEMs we can deliver new features straight out of the box, like our new feature that allows operators to set a percentage on top of the spot price in order to follow the market fluctuations and automatically offer a fair price for charging. The investment from Energize and our returning investors is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, team, and software as the cornerstone of the mobility infrastructure of the future."

Monta plans to use the latest investment to enter new markets such as North America, in addition to consolidating its position in Scandinavia, the UK, and Germany, all of which have legislation in place that set end-dates for sales of new internal combustion engines by 2025, 2030, and 2035, respectively.

To further support the needs of the EU and the US - which has set a goal for 50 per cent of its car sales to be EVs by 2030 - Monta said it would ramp up its product innovations and develop critical features to help EV drivers and charge point owners "seamlessly navigate the industry".

Looking further ahead, Monta said it was also looking to expand its product development to include grid management services to help grid operators cope with increased demand for power from as more EVs hit the roads. Ultimately, the company expects to facilitate the sale of excess power back to the grid through vehicle to grid (V2G) technologies, manage interoperability with other zero carbon technologies, aid in the creation of local energy markets, and empower end users to manage their energy consumption.

"The ability to take advantage of these new opportunities requires changes in information flows among grid devices as well as innovations in communication and coordination tools that increase the observability, predictability, and controllability of the grid," said Rasmussen. "The societal impact and environmental potential of these technologies are massive. Monta is at the forefront of developing the systems needed to monitor and reward this flexibility to create an equitable energy solution for all EV drivers."

Existing Monta customers include companies in the utility, aviation, and transportation industries such as Vestas, CPH Airport, and PostNord. Wholesalers are also using the platform to upskill installers, Monda said.

The company has also secured a number of strategic partnerships with hardware manufacturers this year, in order to help launch its Powered by Monta (PBM) program in multiple markets. Key partners include EV charge point operators Garo, CTEK, and ABB and Zaptec.

Juan Muldoon, partner at Energize Ventures, said he envisaged a significant and growing market in the EV infrastructure and software space.

"The market penetration of electric vehicles is climbing sharply as economic, regulatory, and climate levers accelerate EV adoption - and deployment of charging infrastructure has to keep pace," he said. "We expect more than 1.6 million public chargers and 20 million private charging stations to be deployed in the U.S. and Europe by 2025. As the market for charge point hardware grows and commoditises, Monta offers a software solution that enables a consistent, improved charging experience for players throughout the EV charging value chain - from installers to drivers."