Volvo kick-starts production on three more electric truck models

Electric versions of three Volvo heavy-duty truck models are set to begin rolling off the production line this week, as the automotive giant looks to expand its range in response to increasing market demand for zero emissions electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

Volvo Trucks today announced it has started full scale production of its first electric Volvo FM, Volvo FH, and the Volvo FMX vehicles, bringing the firm's electric truck offering to six different models, which it hailed as the "broadest electric truck line-up" in the industry.

Each weighing up to 44 tonnes, the new electric trucks are designed to cover a wide range of applications including city distribution, refuse handling, regional transport, and construction work, the company said.

Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, described the start of production of the latest three electric trucks as "a milestone [that] proves that we are leading the transformation of the industry".

"It's less than two years since we showcased our heavy electric trucks for the very first time," he added. "Now we are ramping up volumes and will deliver these great trucks to customers all over Europe."

Series production of the electric trucks is set to expand to the company's Tuve factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, as well as its factory in Ghent, Belgium, next year. Volvo plans to produce the electric trucks on the same line as its conventional trucks, which it said gives it high production flexibility and efficiency gains. The batteries for the vehicles will be supplied by Volvo Truck's new battery assembly plant in Ghent, it added.

Only a few years ago there remained concerns in the industry as to whether fully-electric heavy duty vehicles were a technically feasible prospect, given the torque, power, and range typically required by HGVs. But EV and battery technology has continued to evolve rapidly to the point where such vehicles are now a commercial reality and a number of leading truck manufacturers are rushing to bring new models to market.

Volvo said demand for its electric trucks was continuing to grow, fuelled by the emissions and fuel savings on offer from battery powered vehicles. It added that its new electric fleet could potentially carry around 45 per cent of all goods transported in Europe today - a figure that should increase further in the coming years as EV charging infrastructure continues to be deployed.

The firm has sold more than 2,600 of its electric trucks to date and Alm said that while these initial sales figures were relatively "small", he expected sales volumes to increase "significantly" over the next few years, so that at least half of the trucks the company sells worldwide by 2030 are electric.