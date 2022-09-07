Calls mount for government to double down on Net Zero Strategy

Calls are growing for Prime Minister Liz Truss to move swiftly to accelerate the UK's decarbonisation efforts and deliver on the country's net zero target, amidst growing fears her current energy proposals and decision to appoint Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary could dilute the UK's climate agenda.

Yesterday, the 29 MPs and peers that form the All Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment penned a letter to Truss asking her to recommit to the UK's headline net zero climate target and support a series of measures that will simultaneously bring down energy bills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In the letter, the parliamentarians called on the UK's new government to accelerate the roll out of renewables, deliver a nationwide home insulation programme, and champion the protection of nature on the global stage ahead of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, which is taking place in Montreal later this year.

The letter, which was coordinated by the APPG's chair, Conservative MP and Truss supporter Chris Skidmore, states: "The decisions your government takes will have a noticeable impact on the lives of people across the country and indeed our entire planet. We hope that, as Prime Minister, you will continue to support measures to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner in this country, whilst also being a global champion for climate and nature on the international stage."

On the campaign trail, Truss pledged to keep the UK's 2050 net zero target and voiced her support for offshore wind and nuclear development to reduce the country's emissions.

However, the Prime Minister also promised to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea; vowed to repeal the ban on shale fracking; pledged to change planning rules to block solar farm development on agricultural land; and promised to suspend environmental levies on energy bills without clarifying how clean energy contracts and energy efficiency and fuel poverty grants funded through the green levy regime would be met.

Truss' appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg - who has suggested that "climate alarmism" is responsible for high energy prices and argued that "every last drop" of oil should be extracted from the North Sea - to the head the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy has further fuelled concerns about the potential erosion of the UK's climate agenda.

Senior Tories are said to be deeply concerned about the Rees-Mogg's promotion to the brief, with the Guardian reporting yesterday that at least two MPs - including Skidmore - declined to take up the role as Climate Change Minister. Graham Stuart, a long-standing supporter of climate action, was ultimately appointed to the role last night and will now attend Cabinet.

Friends of the Earth called Rees-Mogg's appointment "deeply worrying", while Greenpeace described the politician as "the last person" who should be given the crucial brief during a cost-of-living crisis wrought in large part by rising energy bills.

Meanwhile, more than 100 civil society organisations this morning joined the APPG in urging the UK's new government to put climate and nature at the top of its agenda, arguing the two issues have a critical role to play in tackling the cost of living crisis, which sits at the top of new Ministers' in-trays.

In a separate letter to Truss, representatives from the National Trust, Soil Association, National Education Union, the Co-operative Group, RSPB, and Christian Aid called on the new Prime Minister to "at least triple" renewable energy by 2030 and move away from "our expensive and unreliable dependence on gas".

In her first speech as Prime Minister, delivered outside Downing Street yesterday, Truss pledged to get "spades in the ground" to help shrink soaring households energy bills, and her team has pledged to set out emergency measures to help businesses and families weather the crisis later this week.

However, her team is yet to officially confirm the new strategy for tackling energy price volatility in the short- and medium-term, and many observers have pointed out Truss' enthusiasm for fossil fuel expansion could keep UK consumers and businesses at the mercy of expensive international gas prices for decades to come.

Today's letter to the Prime Minister from civil society leaders argues the government could deliver a "secure, fair and green future for the United Kingdom" if it moves away from gas, provides "immediate support for people struggling to pay their bills", and invests "rapidly" in making homes warmer through insulation.

It also calls on the new government to provide support for farmers and coastal communities to help them transition to climate and nature-friendly farming and fishery practices, and work to reverse the decline of wildlife and meet the UK's goal of protecting 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030.

Meanwhile, the government's formal advisors - the Climate Change Committee and the National Infrastructure Committee - today jointly wrote to the new Prime Minister to explain how energy efficiency, renewables, and green heat technologies should be at the heart of the government's revamped energy security strategy.

"Decisive government action in the near term can deliver lasting benefits to the UK's climate and energy security," the letter states. "In addition to any new package of support for consumers this winter, we urge you to follow the principles laid out in the British Energy Security Strategy and the Net Zero Strategy. The best policies for the consumer are those that support lasting energy security and a low carbon, low-cost energy system. The independent analysis of our respective organisations is that this will deliver a long-term return on investment and set the UK on a path to prosperity."

The calls from MPs and campaigners come as polling suggests the public has limited faith that the UK's new government intends to make climate and nature protection a priority. A survey published today, produced by the Climate Coalition, found that just a third of UK adults are confident that the new Prime Minister will tackle the climate crisis and destruction of nature.