Liz Truss talks up backing for renewables and fracking, preps energy price freeze plan

Liz Truss is widely expected to be announced as the UK's next Prime Minister later today, as her team continue to work on a sweeping new energy package that could see up to £100bn of support to help households and businesses cope with soaring energy bills.

Reports this morning that Truss and her senior allies have met with Whitehall officials and industry leaders in recent days to discuss plans for an effective gas and electricity price freeze.

Precise details of the plan are yet to be finalised, but The Times reported that the senior figures accept it would cost "at least" the same as the £69bn furlough scheme. Further support for businesses could then push the bill higher still, with Truss yesterday refusing to rule out a total package of around £100bn in an interview with the BBC.

"The plan is to introduce some kind of artificial price cap for consumers combined with a mechanism for reimbursing suppliers," one source told The Times. "Plans are reasonably well advanced and involve not just civil servants but also ministers lined up for jobs by Truss."

Such a move would inevitably spark accusations from Labour and the Lib Dems that the government is broadly adopting their proposals from earlier in the summer, despite Truss's attacks in recent months on "handouts" and "Gordon Brown economics".

Speaking to the BBC yesterday, Truss refused to be drawn on the precise details of her plans, but insisted announcements would be made within a week, if she is confirmed as the new Prime Minister later today.

Truss also provided a broad overview of her longer-term plans to bolster UK energy security, reiterating her support for new fracking projects and North Sea oil and gas licenses in the UK, but also insisting that she wanted to rapidly expand the UK's renewables and nuclear capacity.

She also defended her criticism of solar farms, arguing that projects should not be located on agricultural land. "I support solar on commercial roofs, and what I would do is make it easier to put solar panels on the roofs of warehouses, factories, and homes," she said. "But what she wouldn't be doing is putting solar panels on productive agricultural land, because as well as an energy security issue we face a food security issue." The solar industry has repeatedly argued that projects are relatively rarely located on agricultural land and the sector has a far smaller impact on land use than other non-food producing uses, such as golf courses.

Truss also stressed her support for the UK's net zero goals, and argued that they could be delivered alongside new investment in fossil fuel infrastructure.

"I am very supportive of renewables, I want us to do more on hydrogen, on wind power, on solar, as long as it is in the right place," she said. "[But] we need to do both [renewables and new gas investment]. Our priority has to be energy security. I will make sure we do hit our net zero targets, but we need to do it in a way that protects energy security. And gas is a very important transition fuel - it has half the emissions of coal. It is a good fuel to use as we are transitioning to net zero."

As such, reports this weekend suggested Truss would lift the moratorium on fracking projects in the UK within days of taking office. However, it remains unclear how the lifting of the ban will be married with a previous campaign commitment to ensure "fracking will only take place in areas with a clear public consensus behind it".

The Mail reported that industry calls for a relaxation of planning rules would be "pushing against an open door", given Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to be announced as Business Secretary.

A friend of Mr Rees-Mogg told the paper that "his view is that the energy crisis we are facing is worse than the early 1970s - the scale for individuals and businesses is very worrying. But he wants Conservative solutions, including supply side reforms in areas like fracking because we have to get every form of domestic energy going. Obviously fracking has been controversial but if you look at the polling, people become much more open to it if they are offered a direct financial incentive, which is what the industry is now talking about."

However, any move to offer incentives to communities would be contrasted unfavourably with the government's continued effective ban on new onshore wind farms in England, where developers are keen to adopt a similar approach but are being stymied by stringent planning rules.

Moreover, attempts to win over communities to support new fracking projects face a huge uphill battle.

Polling this weekend from Survation revealed that while three-quarters of people support more investment in solar and 69 per cent want to expand offshore wind, just four per cent would support a revival of fracking in the UK and 44 per cent want to see North Sea gas production increased.

Meanwhile, the putative Truss administration could face an early parliamentary challenge with the government Energy Bill set to go before the House of Lords today, where peers are expected to tackle a series of amendments to try and require the government to accelerate the rate of domestic energy efficiency improvements across the UK and better help vulnerable groups cope with soaring energy bills.

Tessa Khan, the director of the Uplift group, which is part of the Warm this Winter coalition of green and fuel poverty NGOs, said: "In every constituency across the country, households and businesses are looking at their energy bills with dread, knowing that they cannot fix this on their own. Finally, MPs now have an opportunity to push for measures that will help people this winter and make sure the country is in a better position in winters to come. Even if it were possible, more domestic gas won't lower bills. All it will do is increase industry profits and lock us into an unaffordable energy source for longer than necessary."