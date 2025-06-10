'A golden age of nuclear': Rolls-Royce SMR named as preferred bidder for UK's first small modular reactors

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Rolls Royce
Image:

Credit: Rolls Royce

Government says revamped Great British Energy - Nuclear agency is aiming to confirm first site for SMR development by the end of the year

The UK's flagship Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme took a major step forward today, with the announcement Rolls-Royce SMR has been selected as preferred bidder to build the country's first small modular...

