Circular Selfridges: New target aims to drive sales of circular products and services

Selfridges has today announced a new target to ensure that by 2030 45 per cent of its transactions come from circular products and services and everything the company builds, buys and sells meet its environmental and ethical standards.

The target forms the centrepiece of its latest Project Earth report, which details progress the retailer has made since the launch of its Project Earth initiative in 2020 and its overarching goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050 - a target date that was last year pulled forward by a decade to 2040.

The company said that to achieve the new target for circular products and services it would now "move from a period of experimentation and exploration into a phase of embedding and accelerating change".

"Our vision is to reinvent retail and create a more sustainable future, and Project Earth and our new targets underpin this," said Andrew Keith, managing director at Selfridges. "We recognise that we need to challenge ourselves and accelerate change and our ambitious circular and materials targets do just that. We don't have all the answers, but we are committed to finding solutions, through a continued imaginative approach to retail innovation."

In addition to the overarching target for circular products and services, the new report also confirms that the company has set new goals to ensure half of polyester used across the business and in products sold comes from certified recycled sources by 2025 and that half of nylon used and sold by the business comes from recycled sources by 2027.

The new targets will work alongside an existing goal to ensure nine of its most environmentally impactful materials from certified sustainable sources by 2025.

The report also revealed that the company has increased sales of 'pre-loved' items through its Reselfridges initiative by 240 per cent since 2020, facilitated over 28,000 repairs, and rented more than 2,000 items.

In related news, eBay this week provided an update on the success of its partnership this summer with the hit TV show Love Island, confirming that it has seen a 7,000 per cent increases in searches for 'pre-loved' clothing since the latest series ended.

The second-hand trading platform said it had also seen 881 per cent more searches for 'ebay preloved' and 359 per vent more for 'ebay pre-loved clothes' on Google, as well as 935 per cent more mentions of 'pre-loved fashion' across all online platforms.

The update was timed to coincide with the launch of Oxfam's ‘Second-Hand September' campaign, which eBay is also supporting.

"With the Islanders embracing pre-loved and killing it in their fits each night, it showed all of us just how brilliant it is to find something that speaks to you and your own style," said eBay UK's head of fashion, Jemma Tadd. "It is fantastic to see conscious shopping becoming more mainstream - proving that pre-loved is more than just a trend.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue this conversation around pre-loved together with Oxfam and this Second-Hand September, pre-loved pieces of clothing have the power to do more - for your style, for the people, and the planet. We want to encourage as many people as possible to take part in the 30-Day challenge to shop only second hand and save even more items from landfill by finding them new homes."