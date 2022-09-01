UK Emissions Trading Scheme: Government confirms 2023 criteria for sustainable aviation fuels

The UK's Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) will align its measurement of the environmental credentials of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) with the sustainability rules that underpin the UK's biofuels policy until 2025, the government confirmed today.

In a partial response to its recent consultation into how the UK's post-Brexit carbon trading scheme should work , the UK's ETS Authority has this morning confirmed airlines that wanted to claim a related emissions reduction under the scheme using SAF would have to ensure the fuels they used meet sustainability criteria set out by the existing Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO).

Clarifying the rationale behind the move, the UK ETS Authority said the alignment was important to prevent the UK ETS from "paradoxically" encouraging supplies of SAF that do not contribute to targets set out by the RTFO, the UK's headline renewables fuel blending policy.

It confirmed it would be making a "small, technical amendment" to UK ETS legislation for 2023 to clarify that the criteria would be aligned, acknowledging there is currently "some ambiguity" in existing regulation after an amendment made to UK biofuels regulation in December 2021.

The Authority said the UK ETS would continue to align with the RTFO policy ahead of a proposed SAF mandate for airline operators coming into force in 2025. From that point, it would align with the sustainability criteria underpinning the new mandate.

"By aligning with existing and future UK SAF policy and sustainability standards, we can ensure that the SAF supplied to the UK and claimed under the UK ETS is truly sustainable, and that this can also be claimed under the RTFO, or the future SAF mandate when operational," the document states.

The government said it remained committed to updating the sustainability standards in its SAF policy as the nascent market grew. "The sustainability standards of the RTFO and the future SAF mandate, however, are constantly updated and take into consideration, among other factors, global sustainability developments," the consultation response notes. "We will review any future amendments and their applicability to aircraft operators under the UK ETS."

The update comes amid growing concern among some campaigners that the aviation sector's embrace of SAFs to meet climate goals could drive deforestation and food insecurity if regulators and legislators fail to ensure the sector sources low carbon fuels from sustainable feedstocks that deliver genuine emissions savings, instead of relying on traditional energy crops which can have significant negative land use and emissions impacts.

The ETS Authority said it would publish its response to other questions raised in its consultation around the role of SAFs in the carbon trading scheme in due course, including questions around how lifecycle emissions from SAFs could be accounted for appropriately.

It said it planned to publish a full response to the consultation, which ran from March until June of this year, "at a later date", noting that it had addressed issues that required more urgent attention ahead of the 2023 scheme year in the early response.

Elsewhere in the document, the authority announced that it will expand the scope of the UK's ETS to ensure that flights from the UK to Swiss airports are placed under the cap and trade scheme.

It also notes that it will enable "virtual site visits" by organisations tasked with verifying aviation activities, arguing this could reduce administrative burdens, costs, and emissions from travel for companies being checked.

The consultation response also outlines some operational amendments set to come into force next year, including minor permitting, monitoring, reporting and verification (PMRV) amendments and a move to move to apply updated global warming potential values for emissions resporting set out in the IPCC's Fifth Assessment Report.

The government has also confirmed it will introduce a "one-off window" next spring for hospitals and small emitters to re-enter the main scheme from 2024 onwards.

