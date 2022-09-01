Hornsea 2: World's largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

The world's largest offshore wind farm officially entered full operation yesterday, providing a timely boost to the government's efforts to ramp up domestic energy generation in response to a looming supply crunch.

Leading European developer Ørsted confirmed that the 1.3GW Hornsea 2 project was not fully online, delivering enough power for over 1.4 million UK homes from 165 turbines. The project is situated alongside its sister project Hornsea 1, which together can power 2.5 million homes.

The development is currently the world's largest offshore wind farm and it is set to get larger still with the development of Hornsea 3 - a further 2.8GW project that is set to follow Hornsea 2 having been awarded a clean power contract by the UK government earlier this year.

"This project has been an amazing endeavour," said Patrick Harnett, vice president for the UK programme at Ørsted. "To build the world's largest offshore windfarm during a global pandemic has been a challenge that the team have overcome with flying colours. I am so proud of how our team has worked together to safely deliver this remarkable project."

The company said the project underscored the critical role offshore wind power was playing in driving down emissions, curbing energy bills, boosting the economy, and enhancing UK energy security. Ørsted said that in the past five years it had placed major contracts with nearly 200 UK suppliers with £4.5bn invested to date and a further £8.6bn expected to be invested over the next decade. The company now has 13 operational offshore wind farms in the UK, providing 6.2GW of renewable electricity for the UK - enough to power more than seven million homes.

"The UK is truly a world leader in offshore wind and the completion of Hornsea 2 is a tremendous milestone for the offshore wind industry, not just in the UK but globally," said Duncan Clark, Head of Region UK at Ørsted. "Current global events highlight more than ever the importance of landmark renewable energy projects like Hornsea 2, helping the UK increase the security and resilience of our energy supply and drive down costs for consumers by reducing our dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

"Not only will Hornsea 2 provide low cost, clean energy for millions of homes in the UK, it has also delivered thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of pounds of investment in the UK's offshore wind supply chain. We look forward to working with government and industry colleagues to continue to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind for the benefit of homes and businesses across the country."

The news comes just days after TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables announced they had delivered the first power from the giant 1GW Seagreen offshore wind project, which is set to become the largest offshore wind project in Scottish waters. The UK's offshore wind pipeline now stands at around 86GW, fuelling hopes that the government's target of 50GW by 2030 can be met.

The latest milestone also came just ahead of one of Boris Johnson's last speeches as Prime Minister later today in which he is expected to argue that clean energy must have a central role in the UK's response to soaring gas prices.

He is expected to confirm plans for the UK government to take a stake in the Sizewell C nuclear projects and reiterate the goal to approve plans for eight new nuclear projects by 2030 at a rate of one new plant a year.

He will also highlight the rapid expansion of the offshore wind industry in recent years, arguing the government has put the UK on a path towards a future where energy is "cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful, and made right here on British soil".

"Our British Energy Security Strategy is not just about meeting demand today, but many years hence," he is expected to say. "The big decisions this government has made on our energy future will bequeath a United Kingdom where energy is cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful, and made right here on British soil. A future where families and businesses are never again at the mercy of international markets or foreign despots."

Liz Truss, the favourite to replace Johnson as Prime Minister from next week, is reportedly supportive of the governments plans to rapidly expand the UK's pipeline of new nuclear projects.

But concerns remain over the ability of the government and developers to attract the necessary investment to deliver such an ambitious pipeline of new projects and the potential impact on energy bills at a time when renewables projects are continuing to see costs fall.

Ahead of Johnson's speech Ed Miliband, Labour's Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, slammed the government's failure to do more to curb soaring energy bills.

"Boris Johnson's hollow words are an insult to the millions of families that are facing an energy bills crisis," he said. "Whilst the oil and gas giants rake in record profits, Boris Johnson and his zombie government put their interests ahead of the British people.

"And one of the reasons bills are so high is the appalling legacy this government has on clean power. They blocked onshore wind, failed to deliver a warm homes plan to cut bills, and delayed on expanding solar and nuclear power.

"Boris Johnson leaves office with energy bills rocketing, our energy security weakened, and having totally failed to confront the climate crisis."