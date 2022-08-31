Sustainable laundry start-up Oxwash cleans up with £10m investment round

The start-up relies on electric bikes to deliver washing in Oxford and Cambridge | Credit: Oxwash
The start-up relies on electric bikes to deliver washing in Oxford and Cambridge | Credit: Oxwash

Start up secures fresh backing to expand its sustainable 'wet cleaning' technique across the UK and US

Sustainable laundry and 'wet-cleaning' start-up Oxwash has secured £10m of investment in its latest funding round, with the proceeds earmarked to support the expansion of its business in the UK and US,...

Amber Rolt

