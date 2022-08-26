Thinking outside the box: Packaging giant DS Smith explores use of novel materials

Packaging provider DS Smith has revealed how it is trialling a raft of new materials for its paper and packaging, including straw, daisies, hemp, cocoa shells, and seaweed, as potential alternatives to plastic and paper.

The company this week detailed how it is currently exploring how a range of alternative fibres could replace common forms of packaging, as part of a £100m research, development and innovation plan designed to deliver a more circular economy.

DS Smith said the programme will look at the fibre potential and plastic replacement capabilities of a number of sustainable materials as it looks to diversify the range of materials it uses for packaging.

For example, it revealed how it is exploring the use of annual plants such as daisies and agricultural wastes for their fibre properties and potential paper performance.

It has also undertaken 'industry-first' trialsto explore how seaweed may be used as a raw material to design out problem plastics from carton, paper wraps, and cardboard tray packaging.

Other materials that are being trialled include cocoa shells for use in carton board chocolate packaging, agricultural waste in the form of straw, and annual plants like hemp or miscanthus, which DS Smith argues might require "significantly less energy" and water to produce than some traditional papers.

"With the strain on the planet more evident than ever, our research has the potential to lessen pressure on forests and protect the planet's natural resources," said Thomas Ferge, paper and board development director at DS Smith.

"As well as looking at how we optimise the standard recycled paper fibres that we already use, we're very excited by the prospect of how other resources such as miscanthus, hemp, agricultural wastes and seaweed could be used in the next generation of packaging solutions. This is all part of our goal to make the most of every single fibre we use by 2030."

DS Smith said its trials of novel materials are being undertaken with a range of research partners. For example, one of its pilot programmes has been undertaken with The Research Institute of Sweden (RISE) to explore how the properties of straw and seaweed could potentially work as a packaging product that coyuld replace more traditional materials, including recycled hardwood and softwood.

The research and development forms part of the company's Now and Next sustainability strategy, which aims to optimise fibre use for individual supply chains in 100 per cent of its new packaging solutions by 2025 and optimise every fibre for every supply chain by 2030.