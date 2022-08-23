Personio calls on global climate change NGOs to apply for Impact Portfolio support scheme

Personio calls on global climate change NGOs to apply for Impact Portfolio support scheme

Organisations working on climate-related projects could receive multi-year grants, strategic support, and access to Personio HR management software for free

Software company Personio has invited non-profit organisations from across the globe working on climate-related projects to join its Personio Foundation's Impact Portfolio, with successful applicants receiving grants, strategic support, and free access to its HR management software.

Personio announced yesterday that its foundation was looking to "support forward-thinking, innovative organisations working on climate action and education" as part of the new initiative.

The foundation was launched in December last year, and Personio said it is already working with eight NGOs through its Impact Portfolio and its HR management software HR Accelerator has already begun producing software content to support NGO's HR departments.

"Launching the first worldwide call for applications to join our Impact Portfolio is a major milestone for the Foundation," said Hanno Renner, co-founder of Personio and chairman of the Foundation.

"With eight organisations already in the portfolio, we are looking forward to partnering with more non-profits and supporting even greater impact in education and climate change. It has always been our ambition to link Personio's success with tackling these pressing issues."

One of the companies already receiving support from the Impact Portfolio is Circle Economy - an organisation which aims to accelerate the practical and scalable implementation of the circular economy for businesses.  

Its chief executive, Martjin Lopes, said that support from Impact Portfolio had helped the organisation make positive progress towards its goal of doubling circularity in the next decade, a movement which he described as "vital" for reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

Personio has specified that applicants to the portfolio need to meet a certain criteria in order to apply, including official non-profit status as well as work in the field of climate change mitigation and/or education which demonstrate "innovative, scalable solutions".

It said that applications are open now for the next two weeks until 5th September with decisions on the grants expected to be announced in December.

