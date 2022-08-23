How can the UK encourage greener, cheaper energy behaviours this winter?

Consumer behaviour change must carry almost a third of the weight of delivering net zero - and there are plenty of policy options at the next PM's disposal, argues think tank Onward
Whoever takes on the mantle of leading Britain through what promises to be an extremely difficult winter faces a baptism of fire next month, and it is not a fire to warm the cockles: energy bills, food...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial