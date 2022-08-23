'Positive impact': Cycling and walking to be offered on prescription

Cycling and walking are to be offered on prescription by GPs, as part of a new trial announced by the government that is designed to improve mental and physical health while curbing transport emissions across the country.

The government announced yesterday that it has awarded £12.7m in multi-year funding to 11 local authority areas in England to support several pilot projects that would see the NHS advise patients to take advantage of adult cycle training, free bike loans, and walking groups.

The government said the pilots would be delivered alongside improved infrastructure, so people feel safe to cycle and walk across the chosen eleven local authorities trialling the 'social' prescriptions. Partipants include local authorities in Leeds, Cornwall, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Bath.

The pilots form part of the government's wider Gear Change Plan, which was first published in 2020 and aims to evaluate the impact of cycling and walking on an individual's health, such as through reduced GP appointments or reliance on medication as a result of more physical activity.

"Walking and cycling has so many benefits - from improving air quality in our communities to reducing congestion on our busiest streets," said Walking and Cycling Minister Trudy Harrison.

"It also has an enormous positive impact on physical and mental health, which is why we have funded these projects which will get people across the country moving and ease the burden on our NHS."

The announcement was welcomed by the shared transport charity Collaborative Mobility UK, which said it has repeatedly called for measures to encourage GPs to prescribe cycling.

"Bike share schemes will be well placed to support the pilots, as this saves people money because they do not need to own their own bike and ensures that more users can be reached," said Antonia Roberts, deputy chief executive of Collaborative Mobility UK.

"Shared transport such as bike share schemes, along with car clubs, demand responsive transport and e-scooters, alongside public transport, are the key to achieving our net zero goals."

The move follows reports over the weekend that the government was considering expanding social prescribing schemes that are designed to help tackle fuel poverty in response to soaring energy bills. A number of early trials have investigated giving GPs the option to prescribe energy efficiency improvements for patients with chronic conditions that are exacerbated by cold or damp homes.